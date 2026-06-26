Librado joins SCSEP culmination, boosts commitment to senior citizen program

DAVAO City Councilor Pamela Librado joined senior citizen beneficiaries, partner establishments, and city officials during the Culmination Program of the 2nd Batch of the Senior Citizen Special Employment Program (SCSEP), held on June 24, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Davao City.

The activity marked the successful completion of the three-month employment program for senior citizen beneficiaries who were deployed to various partner establishments across the city.

Through the initiative, participating senior citizens were given the opportunity to remain productive, gain additional income, and continue contributing their skills and experience to the workforce.

Representing Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Councilor Librado delivered the mayor’s message and congratulated the beneficiaries for their dedication and commitment throughout the program. She also joined fellow city officials in recognizing the efforts of partner agencies and establishments whose support helped make the program possible.

“This program is a reflection of the city government’s commitment to creating opportunities for our senior citizens to remain active, share their wisdom and experiences, and contribute meaningfully to the workforce and the community,” the Mayor stated in his message.

Duterte likewise encouraged the beneficiaries to continue pursuing their aspirations and serving as an inspiration to others.

“Hinaut nga kining inyong kalampusan mahimong pahinumdom nga ang edad dili babag sa padayon nga pagtuon, pagbuhat sa inyong mga gusto buhaton, ug pagkab-ot sa mga pangandoy sa kinabuhi,” he said.

(May this achievement serve as a reminder that age is not a barrier to continuing your education, pursuing the things you want to do, and achieving your dreams in life.)

Councilor Librado echoed the importance of programs that empower senior citizens and recognize their continuing role in community development. She emphasized that initiatives such as the SCSEP not only provide employment opportunities but also affirm the value and capabilities of elderly Dabawenyos, allowing them to remain engaged and productive members of society.

The culmination program had approximately 50 attendees and featured testimonial messages from beneficiaries and participating senior citizens. A worker from McDonald’s Bolton Branch shared her experience, highlighting her delight in serving customers and going beyond her assigned duties to help her fellow crew members.

The event concluded with the awarding of certificates and the recognition of stakeholders and partners who contributed to the successful implementation of the program.

Implemented through the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), the Senior Citizen Special Employment Program continues to advance the City Government’s efforts to promote active aging, economic inclusion, and the well-being of senior citizens in Davao City. PR