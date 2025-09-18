Librado-Morata honors Martial Law heroes

DAVAO City Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata honored those who fought and sacrificed their lives during Martial Law, including her father, former councilor and labor leader Nonoy Librado, ahead of the 53rd anniversary on September 21.

“Let those who offered their lives during the martial law years not die in vain. Let us not forget the lessons of martial law and never again shall we allow tyranny and corruption to rule,” she said in her privilege speech at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, September 16.

She recalled how then-president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. declared Martial Law on September 21, 1972—a period marked by widespread human rights abuses, media suppression, and government corruption.

The councilor also paid tribute to journalists and activists who resisted the regime, noting that her father’s incarceration and struggles under military rule shaped her family’s commitment to public service.

Librado-Morata said her father taught them to stand firm in their principles. Citing corruption issues in flood control projects nationwide, she noted that various groups and coalitions are now staging protests to mark one of the nation’s darkest chapters.

Librado-Morata warned against modern-day corruption and urged the public, especially the youth, to remain vigilant. She stressed that for many young people, Martial Law is just a “blur in history books,” but it was in fact a time of courage and resistance that led to the dictatorship’s downfall.

She also raised concerns about disinformation on digital platforms, saying false narratives attempt to erase the heroism of those who fought against tyranny.

"Preserving the truth is the only way to counter lies and ensure that the atrocities of Martial Law are neither forgotten nor repeated," Librado-Morata added. RGP