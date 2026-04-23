Librado opposes proposed US fuel depot in Davao City

DAVAO City Councilor Pamela “Pameng” Librado voiced her disapproval of the proposed construction of a Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP) by the United States along the Davao Gulf, citing that instead of being a conflict deterrent, it would serve as a war magnet.

Librado, who chairs the Committee on Labor and Employment Opportunities and Human Rights, said she cannot remain silent on the matter, adding that the local government unit (LGU) should situate the development in the context of global developments.

She said that the United States of America (USA) is currently at war with Iran, a conflict driven by geopolitical interests rather than necessity. She explained that if the DFSP is constructed, then it would be part of the machinery used to sustain the war and extend military intervention.

“Facilities such as this are not neutral; they enable war. If we allow this, we risk turning the Philippines into a proxy staging ground for foreign conflicts,” she said during her privilege speech on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The councilor said that even though people are told that the construction of the DFSP will enhance the country’s defense by serving as a deterrent, the reality is that having a fuel depot makes the Philippines a magnet for conflict and war.

She added that if Davao City is targeted, the first to be affected will be the ordinary people.

Librado expressed that the construction of the DFSP is not just about defense cooperation; it is about being drawn into conflicts that do not involve the Philippines. She added that if the country allows the DFSP to operate, then the nation would become a logistical base for foreign military intervention, which would make it a silent partner in wars that displace communities, destroy livelihoods, and violate human rights.

Librado then urged the Philippine government not to allow the country to be used as an extension of any foreign military intervention since it would only become a proxy in the wars of powerful nations. She emphasized that even if the country is not involved in wars that the USA is part of, the Philippines could still become a target if it serves as a refueling hub.

Librado said that refueling hubs such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, and Kuwait have become targets because they host US military bases.

Librado said that the proposed construction of the DFSP is a strategic military installation and is anchored in agreements like the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca), the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), and the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).

Insensitive proposal

Librado said that the USA's proposal to construct the DFSP is insensitive, considering that the country is currently facing a crisis due to increasing global oil prices in the international market, caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

She said the USA is eyeing this depot to supply 42 million gallons of fuel annually and that the Defense Logistics Agency aims to store 977,000 barrels of US government-owned fuel for its warships and aircraft over a four-year period.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is in an energy crisis. Filipinos are facing rising fuel prices, firm closures and job losses, decreasing incomes, and a worsening economic situation. She said that despite what the country is experiencing right now, the government is still prioritizing the proposed DFSP that would fuel foreign military operations.

DFSP raises constitutional concerns

Librado said that the construction of the DFSP raises serious constitutional concerns, citing Article II, Section 7 of the 1987 Constitution, which states that an independent foreign policy should prioritize sovereignty and national interest. She added that the proposal of the DFSP, which enables foreign war logistics, runs counter to this constitutional principle.

“Our land must serve the Filipino people, not foreign military interests,” she said.

She said the country should uphold a policy of neutrality and independence; hence, it must not host foreign military bases, whether from the US or any other country. She added that the Philippines should not allow its territory to be used as a platform for war.

Librado then proposed that the city council pass a resolution expressing collective opposition to the proposed construction of the DFSP near Davao City and rejecting the move to make the Philippines a proxy for foreign wars.

She then moved for her privilege speech to be considered as a first reading.

Opposition to DFSP

To recall, progressive group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Southern Mindanao, on April 12, 2026, urged local governments in Davao City, Davao del Sur, and nearby provinces to reject the proposed DFSP along the Davao Gulf. Bayan-SMR said that local authorities must protect public safety and uphold national sovereignty against foreign military presence along the Davao Gulf.

Following Bayan-SMR’s statements, the City Government of Davao said it will not support any plan to build a foreign military facility within its jurisdiction. The local government said that it does not welcome the proposed facility and will oppose it if it fails to address the economic impact of global tensions.

The proposed facility forms part of a broader network of refueling hubs planned across the Western Pacific, including sites in Australia and Papua New Guinea, to support U.S. military operations.

The US Defense Logistics Agency, on March 31, 2026, issued a solicitation for contractors to bid for the project, which would support U.S. naval and air operations across the Pacific. RGP