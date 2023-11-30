Lidasan: A review of the AB Islamic Studies Program

OVER the past years, the AB Islamic Studies of Ateneo de Davao University has strived to provide a comprehensive and enriching education that empowers our students with knowledge of Islam, fosters spiritual growth, and cultivates a strong sense of moral responsibility. I can still remember how we started in setting up this undergrad course. We reviewed the Ched Memorandum Order on AB Islamic Studies back in 2014, and spent endless hours trying to make it fit with the Core Courses of the university. We have endeavored to create an inclusive environment that encourages open dialogue, critical thinking, and respect for diverse perspectives within the Islamic faith. In light of the changing times, it is crucial that we adapt and grow, ensuring our program remains relevant and meets the evolving needs of our students.

On November 28, 2023, we had the first stakeholders consultation of the AB Islamic Studies major in Islamic Education. In the said meeting, I highlighted a few key initiatives that we aim to focus on in the coming years.

We recognize the importance of integrating technology into our curriculum. We plan to leverage digital resources and online platforms to enhance the learning experience, making it more engaging, interactive, and accessible for our students. We believe this will not only increase their knowledge but also equip them with essential digital skills to navigate the modern world.

Building a strong partnership with parents and our communities is of paramount importance to us. We understand that parents play a vital role in their child's education, and we aim to foster regular communication and collaboration to ensure a holistic learning experience.

We in Al Qalam introduced the following Program Learning Outcomes (PLO) that will serve as a basis for us to have proper evaluation and assessment of our graduates.

Our students must demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the principles and teachings of Islam, and apply this knowledge to educational practices and curriculum development. They can analyze and critically evaluate the role of Islamic education in empowering individuals and communities, and develop strategies to promote social justice and inclusivity within educational settings.

Our students will learn how to apply theoretical frameworks and research methodologies to investigate issues related to Islamic education, and contribute to the development of new knowledge and understanding in the field. They can also foster an environment of respect, empathy, and understanding among students of different cultural backgrounds, and demonstrate cultural competence in addressing the needs of diverse learners in Islamic educational settings.

They can develop and maintain a commitment to lifelong learning and professional development, staying abreast of current trends and emerging issues in Islamic education, and continually seeking to enhance teaching practices.

Lastly, our students can demonstrate ethical and professional behavior in accordance with Islamic values and ethical standards, and uphold the principles of integrity, fairness, and respect in all educational settings.

The university is committed to enhancing the professional growth and development of our teachers. By providing continuous training opportunities, workshops, and conferences, we aim to equip our educators with the latest pedagogical strategies, enabling them to inspire their students and deliver excellence in teaching Islamic Studies.