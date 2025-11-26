Lidasan: Bridging the gap and a message for unity

OUR nation perpetually balancing between a turbulent past and a hopeful future, thrives on the conversations that span its generational and geographical divides. Such a vital dialogue recently unfolded in Mindanao, bridging the wisdom of an older generation with the energetic idealism of a younger statesman.

This meeting featured Irene Santiago, a venerable figure with deep roots in peace-building — a former Chief of the Peace Negotiating Panel and a notable figure in the 1998 national

Elections — and Congressman Kiko Barzaga, the millennial representative from Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Congressman Barzaga’s journey to Mindanao was a conscious effort to break free from the Manila-centric political bubble. His mission was to genuinely consult the region’s leaders and, critically, its younger generation. This consultative approach is, in itself, an inspiring act for millennials, demonstrating that authentic representation requires leaving the comfort of the capital and listening to the voices on the periphery.

The discussion was both poignant and urgent, touching on the persistent issue of corruption at the national level. It was a problem so severe that it brought to the fore a deeply unsettling proposition: the potential secession of Mindanao if the national government fails to resolve its systemic moral and structural failures.

This is a stark warning that echoes the frustrations of generations who have felt marginalized and betrayed by Manila’s governance. Irene Santiago, with her decades of experience navigating conflict and peace, offered a crucial historical context. Her presence reminded everyone that the fight for good governance is not a new battle; it is an enduring struggle fought by patriots like her and her former running mate, Raul Roco. Her story serves as a testament to the power of continuous, principled engagement, urging the younger generation not to lose hope in the democratic process.

Congressman Barzaga, in turn, embodied the millennial response: a restless, results-oriented drive to fundamentally change the system. The millennial generation, having grown up in a hyper-connected world, possesses the tools and the perspective to demand accountability like never before. They are not content with incremental change; they seek structural reform.

The conversation in Mindanao wasn’t just about secession; it was about the future of the Philippine national project. It was a challenge from the South to the center, a plea for fairness, and a demand for an end to the debilitating cycle of corruption.

For our millennials, this moment is a powerful reflection of your potential. You are the bridge.

You stand between the hard-won lessons of the past and the technological possibilities of the future. You have the wisdom of your elders like Ms. Santiago to guide you and the digital tools to mobilize unprecedented change.

The willingness of Congressman Barzaga to face the existential threat of secession and to actively seek consultation in marginalized communities is the kind of leadership you must embody. Stop waiting for perfect leaders; be the change agent.

Unite on the Cause. Whether in Dasmariñas or Davao, the enemy is not your fellow Filipino, but the corruption that strips away our resources and our dignity. Use your energy, your tech-

savviness, and your idealism to hold power accountable. Let the passion that drives a debate on secession fuel the unity needed to fix the nation.

The legacy of Irene Santiago is a reminder that commitment endures. The action of Kiko Barzaga is proof that idealism can be practical. The path forward is not in breaking apart, but in fixing the core — in rooting out the corruption that threatens to undo decades of nation-building.

Your time to lead is now. Listen, consult, act, and transform the warning from Mindanao into a blueprint for a unified, corruption-free Philippines.