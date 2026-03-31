Lidasan: Congress says it can “multitask.” But can Filipinos afford the distraction?

FOR many families in Davao City and in other areas across the regions, the conflict in the Middle East is not a distant issue seen only in international headlines. It is a developing crisis that could soon be felt through higher fuel prices, more expensive goods, and growing fear for overseas Filipino workers whose loved ones are waiting for updates back home.

That is why the timing of Congress’ latest political push feels deeply troubling. While the Department of Foreign Affairs is scrambling to evacuate nearly 1,200 OFWs and while the peso has weakened to a record 59.7 against the dollar last week, the House of Representatives has chosen to put impeachment at the center of the national conversation.

Vice President Sara Duterte has described the move as a political vendetta. Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Terry Ridon responded by saying the House is capable of “multitasking,” arguing lawmakers can move forward with impeachment while also addressing urgent concerns such as fuel prices and other economic threats.

But this is also the question ordinary Filipinos have every right to ask: is this really the right priority at a time like this?

The country is already under pressure from forces far beyond its control. The DFA has warned that the conflict could last four to eight weeks, OWWA has reported 1,189 OFWs seeking repatriation, and economists are warning that inflation could climb to 7.5 percent if the global energy crisis worsens.

For us in Davao City, those are not just numbers. They could translate into higher fares for commuters, more expensive food in neighborhood markets, increased pressure on small businesses, and tighter family budgets at a time when many households are already stretching every peso.

The warning signs are already there. The piece points to the “War Stress Index,” a measure that tracks crude oil prices, market fear, and political uncertainty, and it shows a world economy under serious strain. Brent crude has been trading near 100 dollars per barrel after spiking as high as 120 dollars, while the Philippine stock market has dropped nearly 5 percent.

In times like these, stability matters more than ever. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian had earlier warned that an impeachment effort driven by politics could weaken the economy by creating uncertainty and damaging investor confidence at precisely the moment the country can least afford it.

That is what makes the House’s argument about “multitasking” so difficult to accept. Every hour spent on political conflict is an hour not fully spent on protecting consumers from a fuel shock, preparing support for displaced OFWs, managing inflation risks, and helping Filipinos cope with rising costs.

Congress may believe it can walk and chew gum at the same time. But if that gamble fails, it will not be politicians who carry the heaviest burden first. It will be ordinary Filipinos, including workers, commuters, market vendors, and families in Davao City who are simply trying to keep daily life affordable.

At a moment when global markets are watching every sign of weakness, the government’s full attention should be on keeping prices stable, protecting Filipino workers abroad, and helping families weather another economic storm. The Strait of Hormuz will not wait for the Philippine political calendar, and the public may not forgive leaders who seemed more focused on political combat than on the urgent needs of the people.