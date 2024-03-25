Lidasan: How Islamic education must be taught

In Islam, education is considered an essential aspect of worshiping Allah (SWT). It is believed that gaining knowledge and learning various skills is a form of Ibadah that can bring us closer to the Creator.

Muslims are encouraged to seek knowledge in different fields of study, including religious and secular topics, and apply it to improve themselves and the world around them.

Islam is a religion that emphasizes the importance of physical fitness and outdoor activities. One of the teachings in Islam is attributed to Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second Rashidun caliph. According to this Hadith, parents should teach their children three fundamental skills: swimming, archery, and horseback riding. The significance of these activities goes beyond just promoting physical health. They also help develop discipline, self-confidence, and a sense of responsibility in children. Such activities contribute to embodying perfection in both their outward and inward qualities. The ultimate goal is to create well-rounded individuals who are physically capable and possess a profound moral and ethical understanding of self. By instilling these values, parents can help their children grow into responsible and well-rounded adults.

Moreover, swimming symbolized the importance of perseverance and adaptability in facing challenges.

Just as swimming requires one to stay afloat and navigate through water, life too presents obstacles that one must learn to overcome with resilience and determination.

Archery symbolizes precision, focus, and patience. By mastering archery, children could learn the value of setting goals, aiming for success, and maintaining composure despite distractions or difficulties.

Horseback riding symbolized strength, leadership, and a sense of connection with nature. Just as riding a horse requires trust, balance, and mutual respect between the rider and the animal, so does life, which requires individuals to forge solid relationships and cultivate virtues that uphold harmony and unity within their community.

The three sports activities relate to an old Islamic tradition called Futtuwa, which, in the Arabic dictionary, means “youth, bravery, generosity,” It is a concept in Islamic traditions encompassing a range of ethical and moral virtues associated with chivalry. It is based on the principles of good character, bravery, generosity, selflessness, and helping those in need.

The concept of Futuwwa is deeply rooted in Islamic literature and teachings and is often linked to the teachings of Sufism. Futuwwa promotes virtues like compassion, justice, and integrity, and encourages responsibility towards others. It aims to foster community and social cohesion and encourages individuals to work together for the common good.

If we try to look at our Islamic education, we teach our students how to read and write in Arabic. They should also learn how to be a productive member of our society. Our Madrasah must teach essential aspects of Islamic ethics and promote a vision of society based on compassion, justice, and the pursuit of excellence. It is a reminder that the accurate measure of a person’s worth lies not in their wealth or status but in their character and their ability to make a positive impact on the world around them.