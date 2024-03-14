Lidasan: Imagine this

As we observe and commit ourselves during this Holy Month of Ramadhan, let us try to imagine the current state of the Palestinian people from Gaza.

Close your eyes and picture out in the heart of Gaza, under a sky draped in uncertainty, lived Omar, a young Muslim Palestinian whose life was shaped by resilience amidst the crisis enveloping his homeland. The month of Ramadhan had dawned upon Gaza, bringing its sacred

whisper of hope and spiritual reflection to its inhabitants amidst the turmoil beyond their control.

Omar was a seventeen-year-old boy with dreams larger than the confines of the embattled region he called home. His cousins and close friends were killed in the series of air strikes that hit their place. Despite the near-constant hum of drones overhead and the distant echoes of conflict, he found peace in the small joys and traditions that Ramadhan brought to him and his family.

Each day before the sun rose, Omar joined his family for Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal that prepared them for the day of fasting ahead. His mother would prepare simple yet nourishing foods, filling their small kitchen with the aromas of freshly baked bread, olives, cheese, and ful

medames (stew-cooked beans with olive oil). The meal was a quiet affair, as each family member mentally prepared for the day ahead, cherishing the silence before the day’s chaos

began.

As the sun set, his family gathered for Iftar, breaking their fast with water, followed by a modest meal filled with love. It was a time for gratitude, reflection, and togetherness, attributes that became the pillars of Omar’s life. The hardships faced by his community were momentarily forgotten in these gatherings, replaced by stories of faith, perseverance, and dreams for a

peaceful future.

During the crisis, Omar volunteered at a local community center, helping to distribute food packages to a nearby hospital and those in need. This act of giving was especially poignant during the holy month and inspired Omar to dream for the collective well-being and freedom of

his people.

At night, families and neighbors in Gaza gather to pray Taraweeh together in the rubble, creating a sense of peace and community. Omar feels connected to these moments and finds strength in the bond with his community.

Despite all the chaos and uncertainty surrounding him, Omar found comfort and purpose in reciting Quran verses, giving him the resilience to face each day and dream of a peaceful future.

The crisis outside continued, but within Omar and the hearts of many like him, there was a burgeoning sense of strength and unity. Ramadhan in Gaza, amidst all its challenges, served as a poignant reminder of faith, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of its people.

Now, open your eyes! Remember that during this month of Ramadhan, let’s be grateful for our blessings and reflect on those who are less fortunate, especially the Bangsamoro and Filipino Muslim communities living in poverty in urban and rural areas. May Allah bless us all in our

efforts to make a positive difference in the world.