FROM the imposing halls of Beijing to the tranquil, ancient beauty of Dali City, I attended a powerful three-week narrative unfolded. From September 9 to 28, a diverse group of editors and journalists from Laos, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Nepal plunged into the heart of contemporary China for the "Omnimedia Editors and Journalists Seminar from Asean Countries."

This wasn't just a series of lectures; it was a deeply personal journey aimed at forging bonds and replacing assumptions with firsthand understanding, fundamentally enriching Asean-China Relations.

The seminar’s curriculum moved far beyond official talking points, striving to tell the story of modern China from its roots. We heard speakers delve into the History of the Communist Party of China (CPC), seeking to understand the foundational ideology that steered the nation’s transformation.

Perhaps the most impactful session focused on Poverty Alleviation. Instead of dry statistics, participants encountered a story of scale and strategy: how China successfully lifted nearly 800 million rural residents out of extreme poverty. We didn't just study the policy; we interrogated the innovative methods and the human commitment required to achieve such a monumental feat of Modernization.

Equally compelling was the narrative around Ecological Civilization. Moving away from a purely economic focus, we examined the tough choices China makes to Balance Environmental Concerns and Modernization. In Yunnan, particularly around Dali's picturesque Erhai Lake, participants saw a living case study: how local governments are sacrificing immediate economic gain to protect precious ecosystems. We saw the concrete impact of these policies, not just the theories of China's Governance Model.

The seminar’s structure deliberately placed us in two vastly different environments to provide a full picture. Beijing introduced us to the strategic mind of the nation—the policy think tanks, the high-tech firms, the national institutions. Here, we processed the "why" and the "how" of national-level decisions.

Then came the transformative shift to Dali City. This was where the policies became human stories. We walked through villages witnessing the direct results of investment in rural development and ethnic cultural preservation. We saw environmental protection in action, not on a slide, but on the shores of a revitalized lake. This two-city experience was vital for the omnimedia professionals, turning abstract national policies into tangible, local realities.

Ultimately, the seminar’s deepest impact was in the shared space it created. Bringing together editors and journalists from six diverse nations + Nepal fostered an invaluable Media Exchange. We exchanged perspectives, challenged one another's assumptions, and discovered shared regional interests—all while experiencing China together.

This spirit of unity was perfectly captured by the poem written by one of the participants from Nepal during the seminar’s closing days. Its simple, profound lines cut through the formality, acting as a lyrical conclusion to the three-week journey: “Do not mistake, who is the stranger. We are not strangers.”

This poem became the seminar’s unofficial thesis. It symbolized the power of active journalistic cooperation and honest dialogue in bridging gaps. The participants left not just as professionals with new insights on China, but as a newly connected network—a group of regional storytellers now equipped to convey a more nuanced, firsthand story of China to their home audiences, strengthening the vital people-to-people bonds that underpin stable Asean-China Relations.