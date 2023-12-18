Lidasan: Looking back on our peace initiatives

As the year 2023 slowly comes to an end, I find myself reflecting on the progress we have made in peace initiatives and community development since 1998. Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of serving in numerous roles, including as a United Nations Volunteer, NGO worker, government official, educator, and now as part of the private sector. Despite the efforts we have made, there is still much work to be done.

The situation in Bangsamoro is a complex one with multiple factors contributing to the ongoing cycle of violence and poverty. Some possible reasons why we are in a cyclical motion include the following points.

The Bangsamoro region has a long history of conflict, rooted in deep-seated grievances related to identity, land rights, political autonomy, and historical injustices. Resolving these long-standing issues takes time and requires addressing multiple layers of complexity.

The presence of insurgent and extremist groups in the region, such as Abu Sayyaf, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and Dawla Islamia, has exacerbated the cycle of violence.

These groups often exploit the existing grievances to achieve their own political or ideological goals, making it challenging to achieve lasting peace.

Poverty and a lack of economic opportunities contribute to the perpetuation of violence. The region faces challenges in terms of infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job opportunities.

Addressing these socio-economic issues is crucial to breaking the cycle of violence and alleviating poverty. However, the BARMM government can do a lot of things to address these

issues.

While progress has been made in recent years, the full implementation of peace agreements, such as the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), has faced delays and challenges.

The failure to fully implement these agreements can lead to frustration, disillusionment, and a resurgence of violence.

Regional and international factors can also impact the situation. External sources of funding, arms, and ideologies can perpetuate the cycle of violence and hinder peace-building efforts in the region. The recent bombing attack in MSU Marawi was one example.

Lastly, there is also an emergence of “new war”. Social scientist Mary Kaldor explains the concept of “new war” as a way to have a framework of understanding modern conflicts. Kaldor argues that contemporary conflicts increasingly exhibit characteristics that distinguish them from traditional wars.

Unlike traditional wars, which were primarily fought between nation-states with clear armies and military objectives, new wars are characterized by their non-state nature, the blurred distinction between combatants and civilians, and the involvement of various state and non-state actors.

Addressing these complex issues requires a comprehensive approach that includes efforts to foster dialogue, promote socio-economic development, ensure inclusive governance, strengthen security forces, and address the root causes of the conflict. It is essential to continue supporting sustainable peace-building initiatives to break the cycle of violence and poverty in Bangsamoro.