Lidasan: The Bangsamoro and the Israel-Palestine conflict

AFTER my work in the government as a Commissioner and Member of Parliament during the Duterte administration, I decided to go back to the university and study peace education theories and practices. With the ongoing tensions in Israel and Palestine, for my column this week, I have chosen to focus on the concept of peace education and its relevance to the Israel-Palestine conflict in relation to the Bangsamoro conflict in Mindanao.

Peace education varies depending on the socio-political circumstances in which it is implemented, citing examples from different countries.

Despite these variations, there are shared elements among peace education programs highlighting the distinction between peace education aimed at resolving interpersonal misunderstandings and peace education in the context of conflicts between specific religious or ethnic groups.

For academic discussions, are there some similarities between the Bangsamoro conflict in Mindanao and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Yes, there are similarities. Both conflicts have deep historical roots, dating back several decades. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict emerged from disputes over land ownership and self-determination following the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

Similarly, the conflict in Mindanao has its origins in the struggles for SELF-DETERMINATION and LAND RIGHTS of the Bangsamoro people, including the indigenous peoples, which traces back to the Spanish colonization period.

Moreover, these conflicts revolve around competing claims to specific territories.

In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the primary contention is over the lands of Israel and Palestine, with disputes over borders, settlements, and access to resources.

In Mindanao, the Bangsamoro and indigenous groups have long sought recognition of their ancestral domains and control over lands that they consider historically theirs, leading to clashes with the government and other non-Muslim settlers.

There is also a crucial similarity in terms of autonomy and self-governance by both the Palestinians and the Bangsamoro people.

Palestinians have been seeking self-governance and statehood, while the Bangsamoro, including the indigenous groups, have also called for political self-determination and greater autonomy through the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

In both cases, there have been efforts to negotiate peace and resolve the conflicts through diplomatic initiatives and peace processes.

International actors such as the United Nations and neighboring countries have played roles in facilitating negotiations and peace talks, aiming to find a peaceful resolution.

While there are similarities, it is important to note that the specific dynamics, historical backgrounds, and geopolitical contexts of the Bangsamoro conflict in Mindanao and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are unique to their respective regions. Both conflicts are complex and have multifaceted issues with various elements, including religious, political, historical, and geopolitical factors.

While religion plays a significant role, it is important to note that the conflict is not solely driven by religious differences and should not be oversimplified as a religious one.

Geopolitics, or the study of the influence of geography, power, and political factors on international relations, is a crucial framework for understanding these conflicts. This framework often involves power imbalances between nations or groups.

Incorporating this understanding into peace education can shed light on how power dynamics can perpetuate conflicts. This knowledge can empower people to address inequalities and work towards more just and equitable solutions.