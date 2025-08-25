1st Siargao Food & Wine fest

The much-anticipated Siargao Food and Wine Festival will take place from August 14 to August 20, 2025, bringing together food lovers and adventure seekers to celebrate the vibrant flavors and stunning scenery of this world-renowned island.

This festival is more than a showcase — it’s also a platform to spark sustainable, community-led tourism while strengthening visibility for local producers and food makers. It also encourages responsible practices across hospitality and F&B industries and generates long-term opportunities for education, mentorship, and economic resilience.

With over 10+ collaborative and community-centered events — let’s highlight Siargao’s flavor and soul through a week of conscious celebration and connection across the beautiful island.

Attendees can look forward to a series of exclusive tastings, cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs, live entertainment, and immersive cultural experiences, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Siargao’s pristine beaches and lush landscapes.

“More than showcasing the beauty of the Siargao that we all know and appreciate, the festival’s main purpose is to spotlight the hands that feed the island — farmers, family-led carenderias, baristas, chefs, producers, and makers,” said Jove Schrottmann, CEO of The Rōnin and Wild.

“We make sure that they are at the heart of every event,” added Andrew Malarky, Executive Chef of The Rōnin and Wild.

Visitors may avail of the free foodX maps distributed at the Siargao airport and available across all venues and partner establishments. These will have all the information about all the partners and activities that interested guests can join. There are also food passports available that can be purchased on site to participate in the stamp collecting.

Join us for a weekend of exceptional food and unforgettable experiences in the enchanting paradise of Siargao.