2 public high schools receive EIM laboratory from Davao Light

This project is dubbed Project Electrical Lab (e.Lab) which provides an EIM skill training and assessment facility for high school learners where the course finishers can receive a National Certification II from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda). Project e.Lab is Davao Light's support to the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood track of the Department of Education (DepEd).

Since 2014, there have already been 43 schools that received EIM laboratories from Davao Light and Aboitiz Foundation.

“We want to create a value where we go beyond just mere compliance when it comes to Corporate Social Responsibility Projects. We want to create a value of an improved life by providing an opportunity for growth in learning, experience, and favorable employment conditions,” Davao Light’s President and COO Rodger Velasco said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Engr. Reynold Felix, Davao Light Administration Head, relayed that the electric firm focuses on three corporate social responsibility program areas: Environment, Enterprise Development, and Education and they made it a priority to support public education when the K-12 program of the DepEd was started.

"We took it a step further by supporting schools that offer the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood Track, and by creating projects that hone the youth to better prepare them for a future that is full of great opportunities," Felix said.