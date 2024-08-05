5 THINGS INSIDE STELL’S ROOM

If you want to step inside Stell’s room, remember these five things to ensure you enjoy and have fun while listening to his angelic voice.

Created in his safe space and influenced by positive inspirations, this project marks the beginning of Stell’s journey, showcasing his authentic self and remarkable talent. The EP’s focus track, "Di Ko Masabi," resonates with many as it explores the unsaid feelings of longing and uncertainty, emotions quietly felt but never spoken.

Written by the esteemed Mr. Ryan Cayabyab, who was impressed by Stell’s talent and range, the track testifies to the complex dynamics of friendship and the weight it can carry over being true to one's feelings.

Stell is currently taking his room tour across the nation, with Davao City as the first stop on August 3, 2024, at Ayala Malls, Abreeza. The tour will continue on August 10 at Ayala Malls Central Bloc in Cebu, August 17 at Ayala Malls Centrio in CDO, and August 24 at Ayala Malls Market-Market in Taguig. Fans can also look forward to seeing Stell at future Warner Music PH events. AJA