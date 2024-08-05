5 THINGS INSIDE STELL’S ROOM

STELL’S MIC - As you enter Stell’s room, the first thing you will notice is his blue microphone. This microphone holds significant symbolism, representing his first solo project and serving as the medium through which we will hear Stell's amazing songs. While some artists use custom-designed microphones, Stell has chosen a simple blue microphone that connects deeply with his new EP. His new EP features five songs that can be heard throughout Stell’s room.
HARI BONG - A wave of blue light sticks fills Stell’s room, held by “Berries” (Stell’s fandom name) and A’TIN (SB19’s fandom name). Typically, lightsticks are waved during concerts or performances, but during the Stell Room Tour, Berries and A’TIN gracefully wave their Hari Bongs. These lightsticks are part of the merchandise fans use at shows to cheer and support their favorite bands.
The Hari Bong, held by both Berries and A’TIN, represents a windmill, inspired by the SB19 logo. Just as a windmill operates when there is wind, for SB19, A’TIN is their wind.
BLUE OUTFIT - Inside Stell’s room is a large closet full of blue outfits. As the main color of Stell’s EP is blue, an ocean of blue attire fills the room, worn by Berries and A’TIN. Today, at concerts or tours, fans typically wear their best outfits, and for Stell’s Room Tour, Berries and A’TIN don blue clothing to symbolize the EP’s theme color. Even Stell himself is dressed in a blue-themed outfit inside his room.
STELL’S BUBBLE HEAD - Apart from Stell’s portrait and banner, Stell’s room is filled with numerous bobbleheads of him. Berries and A’TIN have these cute bobbleheads of Stell, which they pair with their Hari Bongs during the tour.
STELL’S ANINO - "Anino" is a dark area or shape produced by an object coming between rays of light and a surface, often associated with proximity, ominousness, or sadness and gloom. In Stell's new track "Anino," written by fellow SB19 member Pablo, a more vulnerable and emotional side of Stell is showcased. In Stell’s room, a shadow appears when he performs this song. Stell turns off the lights to fully immerse himself in the song, allowing his shadow to become visible, and enhancing the emotional impact of the performance.
If you want to step inside Stell’s room, remember these five things to ensure you enjoy and have fun while listening to his angelic voice.
Created in his safe space and influenced by positive inspirations, this project marks the beginning of Stell’s journey, showcasing his authentic self and remarkable talent. The EP’s focus track, "Di Ko Masabi," resonates with many as it explores the unsaid feelings of longing and uncertainty, emotions quietly felt but never spoken.
Written by the esteemed Mr. Ryan Cayabyab, who was impressed by Stell’s talent and range, the track testifies to the complex dynamics of friendship and the weight it can carry over being true to one's feelings.
Stell is currently taking his room tour across the nation, with Davao City as the first stop on August 3, 2024, at Ayala Malls, Abreeza. The tour will continue on August 10 at Ayala Malls Central Bloc in Cebu, August 17 at Ayala Malls Centrio in CDO, and August 24 at Ayala Malls Market-Market in Taguig. Fans can also look forward to seeing Stell at future Warner Music PH events. AJA