5 tips on how to shop in the largest Swedish home furnishing store

So for first-time shoppers in Ikea in Pasay, here are some tips that would help you greatly to enjoy your shopping experience and never miss a thing or two.

1. Old fashioned "what to buy" list is a must

Old but still gold. When shopping at Ikea, never trust your memory. With a wide array of beautiful and practical products, chances are you will miss those things that you need to buy and instead take those that attract your eyes.

2. Learn or relearn to read maps

Because of the expanse of the Ikea store in Pasay, you will be easily lost, literally. That's why they have this map overhead for the shoppers to easily navigate where they are and where the sections are that they need to be. But how good is a map if you don't know how to read it?

3. Go directly to where your aim is

Shopping for home furnishings at Ikea is not the same as shopping in any ordinary mall or store. With a vast display of kit and caboodle, the tendency to go astray from what you initially planned is great. So after you have mastered from your map reading where the sections are, go directly to what section the product you aim to buy belongs.

4. Tour the store AFTER you finished shopping

Don't ever tour Ikea's store before you shop, because it has this "magic" of making you an impulsive buyer. But what store or mall does not have? Well, at least you have bought all you need and not just those things dictated by your impulse. Aside from that, familiarizing the store will help you save time, effort, and money the next time you shop for your needed home furnishings.

5. To save energy, visit the store online on Ikea.ph

It's good news that Ikea's store has expanded its online presence and now can cater to its Dabawenyo shoppers with the launch of its new services including truck delivery, Click & Collect, and assembly services.