A flavorful way to mark Kadayawan

Savor the spirit of Kadayawan through a festive dinner buffet that brings people together over good food and good times.

With a feast at Seda Abreeza’s newly refreshed The Dining Hall, offering a sumptuous dinner buffet perfect for families and friends.

The Weekend Dinner Buffet is available on August 16–17, 23–24, and 30–31, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 9 pm. Guests can indulge for Php 1,080 net for adults and Php 540 for children aged 7 to 12 years.

Make your Kadayawan evenings more memorable with Seda Abreeza’s flavorful spread, crafted to match the festive spirit of Davao’s grandest celebration. 

