A Foodie's Guide to Lamano Cocina & Bar

If you’re in Davao City and looking for something new, you might want to try Lamano Cocina and Bar.
Their menu features bold flavors and quality ingredients, making it perfect for foodies!
And don’t forget to complement your meal with a wine or cocktail of your choice for that extra touch of luxury!
Must-try starters
Start your meal right with appetizers! Lamano’s menu is packed with starters that will tease your palate.
For cheese lovers, their Cheese Poppers made with cheddar cheese and served with a honey mustard dip are the perfect bite-sized treat to get your appetite going.
For something more unique, give the Pork Humba Arancini a try. This clever twist on the classic Filipino Pork Humba turns pork bits, mozzarella cheese, and star anise into crispy rice balls, served with herb aioli.
If seafood excites you, the Gambas al Ajillo featuring fresh prawns in garlic and olive oil is a standout. But if you are into meat, you will love the Beef Salpicao, made with Australian Wagyu WX 5+ beef, seasoned with soy sauce, garlic, and olive oil.
For a twist on a Filipino favorite, the Spicy Sisig Flatbread brings together Alfredo sauce, four cheese, and crispy chicharon, making it a must-try for sisig fans.
If you're in the mood for something lighter, you can opt for the Smoked Salmon Salad, with homemade ricotta cheese, seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, and fresh basil. Health-conscious diners can opt for the Smoked Salmon Salad, too.
Satisfy your hunger with hearty mains
When it's time for the main course, Lamano’s menu does not disappoint.
Meat lovers will be thrilled with the Lamano Steak and Fries, featuring a tender Black Angus ribeye steak (MS2+), served with perfectly cooked fries on the side.
If you're more into seafood, the Seafood Paella is a flavorful and hearty option, packed with fresh local seafood and finished with a squeeze of lemon and a rich aioli sauce.
Save room for dessert
No meal is complete without a sweet treat! Lamano’s Ube Tres Leches is a must-try for those with a sweet tooth.
This dessert features a soft chiffon cake soaked in ube-infused milk topped with coconut streusel and white chocolate whipped cream, a delightful way to wrap up your dining experience.
With its chic interior, wide selection of wines and cocktails, and a menu featuring comfort food with a gourmet twist, Lamano Cocina and Bar is the ideal place to meet up with friends, family, or colleagues. Be sure to add it to your list of must-visit spots in Davao!