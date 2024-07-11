A 'hidden' spot for Merienda

"The Milo Espresso Overload is in response to the continued requests of some of our customers for a bigger serving of the drink. This upsized Milo Espresso has more Milo and creamier but still has the kick of coffee," Lumawag said.

Meanwhile, the Mango Float is a sweet, non-coffee drink that turns one of our favorite desserts into a drink. This rich and milky drink combines mango, grahams, and sweet milk.

For the third quarter, Hid'n Coffee's highlighted drinks are the Durian Latte (P175) and Brown Sugar Oat Latte (P140).

The Durian Latte combines two things Davao has become known for — coffee and durian. The sharp flavors of durian and coffee are balanced by a dash of cinnamon. The Brown Sugar Oat Latte is a malty and sweet drink best paired with pastries available at Hid'n.