A 'hidden' spot for Merienda

Your hidden spot in Davao City is making merienda time extra special as it rolls out new savory and sweet treats.
"We Filipinos love our merienda, and we have crafted these treats that are filling in between meals and can be paired with your favorite coffee or non-coffee drink," RJ Lumawag, Hid'n Coffee store manager, said.
Merienda at Hid'n
Hid'n Coffee is introducing two new drinks this month -- the Milo Espresso Overload (P215) and the Mango Float Latte (P140).
"The Milo Espresso Overload is in response to the continued requests of some of our customers for a bigger serving of the drink. This upsized Milo Espresso has more Milo and creamier but still has the kick of coffee," Lumawag said.
Meanwhile, the Mango Float is a sweet, non-coffee drink that turns one of our favorite desserts into a drink. This rich and milky drink combines mango, grahams, and sweet milk.
For the third quarter, Hid'n Coffee's highlighted drinks are the Durian Latte (P175) and Brown Sugar Oat Latte (P140).
The Durian Latte combines two things Davao has become known for — coffee and durian. The sharp flavors of durian and coffee are balanced by a dash of cinnamon. The Brown Sugar Oat Latte is a malty and sweet drink best paired with pastries available at Hid'n.
Hid'n Coffee is also introducing a new snack on its menu, the Spiced Honey Quesadilla (P135) — a sweet and savory treat with a kick of chili garlic oil.
A filling treat with Before Weekend
Before Weekend also rolls out its snack menu for the weekends.
Available every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Before Weekend has crafted these filling and satisfyingly delicious snacks.
On the sweeter end, Before Weekend has the luscious Creme Brulee French Toast (P240) and the Afternoon Pancakes (P90).
For those looking for something savory, Before Weekend has prepared its Cheesy Garlic Honey Toast (P160), Avo-Bagel Toast (P220), and Salmon Dill Sandwich (P180).
Lastly, if you are looking for something easy to eat on the go, the Dobo Buns (3 pcs at P160) are something you can enjoy at your office or while on the road.
=========
Hid'n Coffee is open daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to
Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday to Saturday.
Before Weekend serves breakfast from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Tuesday to Friday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.