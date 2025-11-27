A peek into the Temple

ARE you curious about the imposing temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints now rising in various places across the country? You can get a peek into a new one. You have until December 13, 2025 to drop in and tour their Alabang Temple. An open house is the only time non-members get to see what’s inside.

Tours are free and there’s no need for reservations. The temple is open every day except Sundays until December 13, 2025. It will be dedicated on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

( http://alabangphilippinestemple.org )

As children, my brother and I called them the Hardy Boys because in those years in the 1970s they walked the streets of our subdivision in pairs — a blonde man and a brown or black-haired man both wearing white polo shirts, black slacks, and black ties. Otherwise, we call them Mormons. By the late 1990s to early 2000s, we knew them for their steepled churches with basketball courts.

But my curiosity was piqued recently upon noticing an imposing structure, obviously a temple, rising along Maa Road. And then the invitation to an open house. I jumped at the invitation, thinking it was for the Maa temple. It wasn’t. It was for their Alabang temple, but the invitation comes with free transport and accommodation, so why not? (I’m still hoping to be invited to Maa once it’s completed).