A wonderful Christmas for 250 rescued dogs, cats in Davao

The highlight of Ikigai’s Christmas gift-giving was the feeding program for the rescued animals. The latter were given mixed cooked corn rice, squash, carrots, and chicken liver, which they all loved.

Astillo emphasized the importance of the nutrients in the food provided to the animals. He urged everyone to provide utmost care to the rescued animals just like how they care for their pets.

Bantay Hayop Davao supervisor Richie Caballero expressed his profound gratitude to the Ikigai Animation Studio for warmly supporting their rescued dogs and cats and their advocacy to “Give Hope to Furry Friends” and “No to Animal Cruelty.”

Since the Bantay Hayop Davao started in 2020, Caballero said the city witnessed several instances of reported animal mistreatment, poisoning, and physical abuse through hitting and hacking leading to significant injuries, and cases of abandonment.

One of the rescued dogs with paralysis is “Whitey,” a canine discovered abandoned with a fractured protruding bone. During her rescue, she was caring for her puppies. Subsequently, Bantay Hayop retrieved her and amputated her affected leg.

“Esme,” a gentle dog, was rescued from the gutter under the main road near SM Ecoland. She was nursing her puppies – a protective mother to her lovely puppies who unfortunately did not make it. She is in the isolation ward after being tested positive for the distemper virus.

Bantay Hayop president Rovie Bullina said that this trend can be linked to the way Filipinos perceive Asong Pinoy or Aspins as compared to dogs with specific breeds which she emphasized should not be.

“Taking care of a dog or a cat is not like taking care of a stuffed toy, that when you see them cute and cuddly you love them, but when they get old you keep them somewhere else. Just like humans, it takes a full responsibility to take good care of pets until they grow old,” Caballero said.

The animal rescue organizations in Davao City and Davao Region engage in voluntary rescue efforts without seeking remuneration. They depend on donations and often use their funds to support their initiatives.

In this Holiday Season, Caballero said the Bantay Hayop Davao wishes people to have a kind heart for the animals. He added that these animals are God’s creations, too, and should be treated with respect just like humans.

“Do not own a pet you cannot take care of,” Bullina said, adding that she hopes their rescued dogs and cats will find a new home that will take care of them.