Achieve perfect glass skin at LuxMed

Dr. Marnie Joy Librea-Castaños, one of the doctors at LuxMed, shared during the event that she had never been a fan of traditional facials involving painful pricking or extraction. However, her perception changed dramatically after experiencing the Hydrafacial treatment herself.

“When I started my private practice, I made a personal commitment that LuxMed would introduce this technology, and I would be one of its avid users,” she said.