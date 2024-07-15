Achieve perfect glass skin at LuxMed

Luxmed Aesthetics and Wellness Clinic (LuxMed) celebrated its first anniversary by launching the first-ever authentic Hydrafacial treatment in partnership with Spectrumed. The event took place on June 28, 2024 at Made Simple Restaurant.
Dr. Marnie Joy Librea-Castaños, one of the doctors at LuxMed, shared during the event that she had never been a fan of traditional facials involving painful pricking or extraction. However, her perception changed dramatically after experiencing the Hydrafacial treatment herself.
“When I started my private practice, I made a personal commitment that LuxMed would introduce this technology, and I would be one of its avid users,” she said.
Kicking off 2024 with a bang, LuxMed acquired the latest Hydrafacial machine in the market, the Hydrafacial Syndeo. Assuring top-notch service to all clients, Castaños emphasized that Hydrafacial is US FDA-approved and backed by numerous clinical studies. It offers a non-laser, non-ablative skin resurfacing treatment.
“Hydrafacial is the only procedure that combines cleansing, detoxification, exfoliation, extraction, hydration, and antioxidant protection simultaneously, resulting in clearer, more beautiful skin with no discomfort or downtime,” she explained.
The treatment is suitable for all skin types and can be customized to address specific concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, and uneven skin texture.
LuxMed clarified that while "Hydrafacial" has become a generic term for various skincare treatments, it actually refers to the machine itself, not the process or treatment.
The Hydrafacial treatment involves three steps: exfoliation, extraction, and hydration. For those aiming for glass skin, Castaños advised clients to schedule Hydrafacial treatments once a month, suggesting that having one done three days before a special event maximizes its effects.
Also, the treatment is suitable for individuals aged 15 and above. While safe for lactating women, Castaños discouraged pregnant women from undergoing it due to a lack of sufficient studies on its effects during pregnancy.
For those concerned about time constraints, the signature Hydrafacial, which includes deep cleansing, peeling, extraction, and hydration using serums with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, takes only 15 to 30 minutes, depending on specific skin concerns.
Meanwhile, the Platinum Hydrafacial is the ultimate treatment, starting with detoxification through Lymphatic Therapy, followed by the three-step cleansing, extraction, and hydration regimen. This deluxe treatment concludes with LED light therapy and lasts approximately 60 minutes.
In addition to facial and neck treatments, LuxMed offers full-body Hydrafacial treatments, catering to various areas from scalp to booty, promising a head-to-toe glow.
Hannah Maj Piccio, Mutya ng Davao 2024, shared her experience with LuxMed, highlighting how constant light and dust exposure and lack of sleep had affected her skin with breakouts and acne. She expressed gratitude for the Hydrafacial treatment, which transformed her skin, making it brighter and more hydrated.
“I am now confident enough to go out without makeup,” she said.
Aside from launching the Hydrafacial treatment, a special event filled with excitement was also graced during their first anniversary. Guests and LuxQueens embraced a Mamma Mia-inspired theme, with prizes awarded to the best-dressed attendees, including the coveted Hydrafacial treatments.
If you want to achieve glass skin like your favorite K-pop idols and K-drama actors, book your appointment now at LuxMed. Contact them at 09859604591 or email luxmeddavao@gmail.com, or visit their clinic at Quirino Hub Bldg., Ground Floor, Elpidio Quirino, Main Avenue, Davao City. The clinic is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also offer flexible payment options, including installment plans of up to 12 months with zero percent interest. RGP