Adelina Hotel and Suites: Redefining the hospitality landscape in Mati City

A FEW months ago, a new hotel accommodation facility in Mati City changed the landscape of the hospitality industry in this part of the region.
For years, Mati has been in need of a hotel facility that is at par with the industry standards. This gap was addressed when Adelina Hotel and Suites opened its doors to locals and tourists alike in August 2023.
Nestled in the heart of Mati City, this exquisite five-story boutique hotel is screaming fusion of cultural richness and modern elegance. With a total of 94 spacious bedrooms, the hotel can accommodate up to 300 guests, making it an ideal destination for both leisure and business travelers.
The hotel is a perfect vantage point of Davao Oriental’s breathtaking panoramic views of lush valleys, the UNESCO World Heritage Mt. Hamiguitan, and the vast Pacific Ocean from its well-appointed rooms.
Championing the Mandaya culture
Mati and the rest of Davao Oriental is home to the Mandaya tribe. Ensuring that it pays homage to its roots, Adelina Hotel and Suites’ architectural design drew inspiration from the rich culture of Mandaya while blending it with sophistication and comfort following the standards of Filipino hospitality brand of service.
“The interiors of Adelina Hotel and Suites are a visual masterpiece, adorned with intricate designs inspired by the sacred Mandaya textile, "Dagmay". This revered cloth symbolizes the Mandaya people's reverence for "Labaw na Magbabaya" (God) and represents the significance of clan members' roles and responsibilities. By housing these cultural treasures, the hotel actively promotes and honors the legacies of the Mandaya ethnic group,” the hotel said in a statement.
Perfect event place
The hotel is equipped with event and meeting rooms that can cater a mix of types of events that ranges from intimate gatherings to big weddings.
For smaller events and gatherings, meeting rooms named "Balyan" (priestess) and "Bagani" (warrior) on the ground floor can accommodate up to 100 guests each.
For larger events, the well-manicured garden, "Kalindogan" (harvest), can comfortably accommodate up to 150 individuals. While for events that would require hosting 300 guests, the grand ballroom "Kasamongan" (reunion of families) at the second level of the hotel is the perfect place to be.
Staycation haven
Adelina Hotel and Suites sets a new standard for luxury in Mati City. Whether for business or leisure, this hotel offers a grand staycation haven for every guest. The hotel offers guests good choices of room types from standard, deluxe, executive king, family suite, executive suite, presidential suite, and Adelina suite.
Adelina Hotel and Suites also has a luxurious pool at the ground floor giving guests an option to dip and enjoy their stay while indulging in classic drinks at the pool bar. The pool is accessible from 7am to 8pm for in-house guests only.
The hotel can also be a strategic jumpstart point for those adventure seekers who wish to explore Mati City's natural wonders and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
“The hotel collaborates with trusted tour affiliates to offer exciting tour packages, providing guests with cozy accommodations and unforgettable adventures,” the hotel said.
Dine and chill
Your stay here will be more memorable because of the gastronomic experience the hotel offers guests. Cafe Adelina, located adjacent to the luxurious swimming pool, offers a fusion of Filipino and Mandaya cuisines. What makes it more special is the dishes are Guests are prepared with locally sourced ingredients, served in traditional earthen pots. This makes the whole culinary experience even more extra!
If you also want to enjoy a drink at night and chill, the hotel’s Maganahay Resto Bar offers extensive wine and cocktails options.
Holidays at Adelina
If you’re planning to spend the Holidays at the oriental haven of Mati City, Adelina Hotel and Suites is ready to welcome guests, both locals and tourists, as they prepared a fun-filled Holiday season for all.
While waiting for the birth of Jesus, guests can spend Christmas Eve at the hotel with its special dinner offering at P1,000 per person. Guests can choose from its three delightful sets: Angels Savory Feast, Merry Yuletide Spread, and Saint Nicholas Treat.
This year, the hotel will also host the first-ever New Year’s Eve Countdown with a stunning fireworks display to welcome the brand new year with cheers and high hopes. A New Year's Eve Dinner is also available at P1,500 per person.
Make it Adelina Hotel and Suites this Holiday season. For reservations, you may reach 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬@𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦 or you may call 0930-787-0063.
Adelina Hotel and Suites is situated along National Highway, Madang, Mati City.
