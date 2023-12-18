Adelina Hotel and Suites: Redefining the hospitality landscape in Mati City

A FEW months ago, a new hotel accommodation facility in Mati City changed the landscape of the hospitality industry in this part of the region.

For years, Mati has been in need of a hotel facility that is at par with the industry standards. This gap was addressed when Adelina Hotel and Suites opened its doors to locals and tourists alike in August 2023.

Nestled in the heart of Mati City, this exquisite five-story boutique hotel is screaming fusion of cultural richness and modern elegance. With a total of 94 spacious bedrooms, the hotel can accommodate up to 300 guests, making it an ideal destination for both leisure and business travelers.

The hotel is a perfect vantage point of Davao Oriental’s breathtaking panoramic views of lush valleys, the UNESCO World Heritage Mt. Hamiguitan, and the vast Pacific Ocean from its well-appointed rooms.

Championing the Mandaya culture