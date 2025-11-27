Alsons Dev welcomes the Holidays with festive Christmas Village at Northtown Center

The program commenced with a brief Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, highlighted by a special performance of well-loved holiday songs by The Himig Singers. Following the lighting ceremony, guests were invited to explore the Christmas Village, take photos, videos, and enjoy an immersive experience.

Adding to the holiday festivity is the Weekend Food Bazaar offering a variety of treats and local favorites, which opened last November 20 and will run every Thursday to Sunday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. throughout the season.