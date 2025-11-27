Alsons Dev welcomes the Holidays with festive Christmas Village at Northtown Center

Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) officially welcomed the holiday season at Northtown Center with the opening of its first-ever Christmas Village on November 21, 2025, creating a joyful and festive experience for the Northtown community and neighboring areas to enjoy.
The program commenced with a brief Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, highlighted by a special performance of well-loved holiday songs by Following the lighting ceremony, guests were invited to explore the Christmas Village, take photos, videos, and enjoy an immersive experience.
Adding to the holiday festivity is the Weekend Food Bazaar offering a variety of treats and local favorites, which opened last November 20 and will run every Thursday to Sunday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. throughout the season.
Alsons Dev invites residents, neighbors, and visitors alike to experience the Christmas Village and enjoy the festive offerings at the Food Bazaar. Be part of the beginning of a new tradition and help shape a yearly celebration that the whole Northtown community can look forward to. PR