An early Xmas treat for House of Hope

With a restaurant, dinosaur rides, playground, paddle boating, and ziplines, it was hands-down an all-in-one destination. Franklin’s will be reserved for future outings.

The children, aged 5-19, with their adult guardians, including Shiena Onyap, whose work with children with cancer at the Southern Philippines Medical Center is to coordinate fun activities for the children, had fun riding the dinosaurs, trekking through the winding trails of the resort, jumping on the trampoline, riding on paddleboats, and zipping across the natural pond from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There would have been more children except that the rest had their medical sessions, while others could not be given a medical clearance because of their condition.

The group, on board the House of Hope coaster, was welcomed upon arrival by two dinosaur mascots, bewildering the children who were still getting their sleep-heavy eyes accustomed to the greens around them.

Morning and afternoon snacks and lunch were provided by Thelma Hernandez of the Mojicans Mexican Restaurant, one of the popular restaurants in the area. With Alex adding soup and vegetables, and ice cream pops and candies for the kids.

Councilor Luna Acosta sent rice packs for the children to take home.

Earlier, last November 22, 2025, House of Hope supporters had a dinner for a cause of Dusit Thani Grand Ballroom with the Fivera, a pop opera group from Thailand.