Lifestyle

Azuela High Street welcomes merchants in preparation for soft opening

The green spine and interconnected walkways at Azuela High Street offer a welcome balance to the bustling energy of the urban landscape.
The green spine and interconnected walkways at Azuela High Street offer a welcome balance to the bustling energy of the urban landscape.(Azuela Cove photo)
Published on

Azuela High Street, the latest lifestyle destination in Davao City’s seaside community, celebrated a significant milestone with its ceremonial merchant turnover, marking the start of a new chapter in the development of this eagerly awaited retail hub. During the event, merchants officially received their designated spaces, symbolizing the beginning of a vibrant commercial and lifestyle center that promises to cater to both local residents and visitors.

IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Anthony Fernandez, Isiah Zach Fernandez, Yeng Tupaz, Gale Evaristo, Jaz Gallogo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Anthony Fernandez, Isiah Zach Fernandez, Yeng Tupaz, Gale Evaristo, Jaz Gallogo(Azuela Cove photo)
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Gale Evaristo, Yeng Tupaz, Allexy Flores, J- Dawn Flores, Jaz Gallogo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Gale Evaristo, Yeng Tupaz, Allexy Flores, J- Dawn Flores, Jaz Gallogo(Azuela Cove photo)
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jun Tupas, Mimi Vergara- Tupas, Uno Tupas, Jaz Gallogo, Yeng Tupaz, Gale Evaristo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jun Tupas, Mimi Vergara- Tupas, Uno Tupas, Jaz Gallogo, Yeng Tupaz, Gale Evaristo(Azuela Cove photo)
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jesreal R. Gallogo, Jico Haw, Pia Haw, Jennylle S. Tupaz, Gale Evaristo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jesreal R. Gallogo, Jico Haw, Pia Haw, Jennylle S. Tupaz, Gale Evaristo(Azuela Cove photo)
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Yeng Tupaz, Dr. Chad Fabular, Kim Fabular, Alfredo Fabular, Gale Evaristo, Jaz Gallogo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Yeng Tupaz, Dr. Chad Fabular, Kim Fabular, Alfredo Fabular, Gale Evaristo, Jaz Gallogo(Azuela Cove photo)

The event saw participation from representatives of a dynamic mix of local retailers, cafés, and restaurants, who took part in the symbolic turnover ceremony. Notably, international brands such as Hoka, Puma, Adidas, Bootcamp, and Seattle’s Best are among those set to open at Azuela High Street, enhancing the district’s appeal as a vibrant retail and leisure destination. The involvement of these esteemed partner merchants reinforces Azuela High Street’s promise to deliver a world-class shopping experience. With its soft opening scheduled in a few months, shoppers can look forward to a thoughtfully curated selection of both local and global brands, offering a fresh and exciting retail experience in Davao City.

IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jaz Gallogo, Armand Dy, Rian Alterado, Victor Salvador, Gio Diamante, Yeng Tupaz, Kent Tan, Gale Evaristo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jaz Gallogo, Armand Dy, Rian Alterado, Victor Salvador, Gio Diamante, Yeng Tupaz, Kent Tan, Gale Evaristo(Azuela Cove photo)
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jaz Gallogo, James Carpio, Kevin Tan, Yeng Tupaz, Kent Tan, Kenny Credo, Gale Evaristo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jaz Gallogo, James Carpio, Kevin Tan, Yeng Tupaz, Kent Tan, Kenny Credo, Gale Evaristo(Azuela Cove photo)
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jaz Gallogo, Yeng Tupaz, Susan Quintans, Gale Evaristo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Jaz Gallogo, Yeng Tupaz, Susan Quintans, Gale Evaristo(Azuela Cove photo)
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Gale Evaristo, Yeng Tupaz, Jasper Ngo, Jaz Gallogo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Gale Evaristo, Yeng Tupaz, Jasper Ngo, Jaz Gallogo(Azuela Cove photo)
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Lou Ramil Tabiar, Reina Tabiar, Sabrina Cho, Gertrude Tabiar, Yeng Tupaz, Gale Evaristo, Jaz Gallogo
IN PHOTO | (from L-R) Lou Ramil Tabiar, Reina Tabiar, Sabrina Cho, Gertrude Tabiar, Yeng Tupaz, Gale Evaristo, Jaz Gallogo(Azuela Cove photo)

This ceremonial turnover marks a key moment in the district’s development, ushering in the next phase of what is sure to be a transformative addition to Davao’s urban landscape.

One of the defining features of Azuela High Street is its expansive green spine, a multifunctional space designed for outdoor activities, community events, and leisurely gatherings. This verdant corridor is a focal point for wellness and relaxation, providing a serene escape for the community. Integrated seamlessly with the district’s retail offerings, the green spine enhances the visitor experience, making Azuela High Street not just a place to shop, but a destination where nature and modern conveniences converge.

Azuela Cove, a joint venture between Ayala Land and the Alcantara Group, is a 25- hectare mixed-use estate located along Davao’s scenic coastline. Offering a unique blend of retail, dining, leisure, and prime residential options, Azuela Cove is poised to become a landmark destination in Southern Mindanao. For more updates, visit Azuela Cove’s official Facebook page: Azuela Cove Facebook Page.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph