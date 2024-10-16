Azuela High Street welcomes merchants in preparation for soft opening

This ceremonial turnover marks a key moment in the district’s development, ushering in the next phase of what is sure to be a transformative addition to Davao’s urban landscape.

One of the defining features of Azuela High Street is its expansive green spine, a multifunctional space designed for outdoor activities, community events, and leisurely gatherings. This verdant corridor is a focal point for wellness and relaxation, providing a serene escape for the community. Integrated seamlessly with the district’s retail offerings, the green spine enhances the visitor experience, making Azuela High Street not just a place to shop, but a destination where nature and modern conveniences converge.

Azuela Cove, a joint venture between Ayala Land and the Alcantara Group, is a 25- hectare mixed-use estate located along Davao’s scenic coastline. Offering a unique blend of retail, dining, leisure, and prime residential options, Azuela Cove is poised to become a landmark destination in Southern Mindanao. For more updates, visit Azuela Cove’s official Facebook page: Azuela Cove Facebook Page.