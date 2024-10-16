Azuela High Street welcomes merchants in preparation for soft opening

Azuela High Street, the latest lifestyle destination in Davao City’s seaside community, celebrated a significant milestone with its ceremonial merchant turnover, marking the start of a new chapter in the development of this eagerly awaited retail hub. During the event, merchants officially received their designated spaces, symbolizing the beginning of a vibrant commercial and lifestyle center that promises to cater to both local residents and visitors.
The event saw participation from representatives of a dynamic mix of local retailers, cafés, and restaurants, who took part in the symbolic turnover ceremony. Notably, international brands such as Hoka, Puma, Adidas, Bootcamp, and Seattle’s Best are among those set to open at Azuela High Street, enhancing the district’s appeal as a vibrant retail and leisure destination. The involvement of these esteemed partner merchants reinforces Azuela High Street’s promise to deliver a world-class shopping experience. With its soft opening scheduled in a few months, shoppers can look forward to a thoughtfully curated selection of both local and global brands, offering a fresh and exciting retail experience in Davao City.
This ceremonial turnover marks a key moment in the district’s development, ushering in the next phase of what is sure to be a transformative addition to Davao’s urban landscape.
One of the defining features of Azuela High Street is its expansive green spine, a multifunctional space designed for outdoor activities, community events, and leisurely gatherings. This verdant corridor is a focal point for wellness and relaxation, providing a serene escape for the community. Integrated seamlessly with the district’s retail offerings, the green spine enhances the visitor experience, making Azuela High Street not just a place to shop, but a destination where nature and modern conveniences converge.
Azuela Cove, a joint venture between Ayala Land and the Alcantara Group, is a 25- hectare mixed-use estate located along Davao’s scenic coastline. Offering a unique blend of retail, dining, leisure, and prime residential options, Azuela Cove is poised to become a landmark destination in Southern Mindanao. For more updates, visit Azuela Cove’s official Facebook page: Azuela Cove Facebook Page.