Azuela Seaside Promenade: A distinct community of leisure and commerce

Continuing its commitment to crafting a vibrant and sustainable coastal community, Azuela Cove has unveiled its plans for Azuela High Street (AHS), setting the stage for an exciting new phase of development this year.

In October 2022, Azuela Cove held the groundbreaking for the High Street Phase, and now, the vision of Ayala Land and the Alcantara Group is gradually becoming a reality.

“We don’t intend for Azuela High Street to be just another retail development. We envision it to be a vibrant community with a distinct sense of place,” Tupaz expressed.

With a carefully curated mix of local and international brands, Azuela Cove aims to draw both locals and tourists, positioning it as a premier destination for food, fitness, and shopping enthusiasts.