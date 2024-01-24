Azuela Seaside Promenade: A distinct community of leisure and commerce

IMAGINE a place that seamlessly blends leisure, commerce, and community into one cohesive environment.
This is the vision that Azuela Cove, Ayala Land's prime watershed development in Davao City, is poised to bring to life this year.
With its continuous efforts to enhance Davao City's landscape and lifestyle, Azuela Cove unveiled its newly completed Seaside Promenade on November 30, 2023.
A serene escape by the sea
Introducing Azuela High Street
Continuing its commitment to crafting a vibrant and sustainable coastal community, Azuela Cove has unveiled its plans for Azuela High Street (AHS), setting the stage for an exciting new phase of development this year.
In October 2022, Azuela Cove held the groundbreaking for the High Street Phase, and now, the vision of Ayala Land and the Alcantara Group is gradually becoming a reality.
“We don’t intend for Azuela High Street to be just another retail development. We envision it to be a vibrant community with a distinct sense of place,” Tupaz expressed.
With a carefully curated mix of local and international brands, Azuela Cove aims to draw both locals and tourists, positioning it as a premier destination for food, fitness, and shopping enthusiasts.
A prime retail destination
With a diverse mix of flagship stores like Pilgrim, Mindanao Butchers, Clean Café, and Spirale, recognized in Tatler's Guide, alongside first-in-Davao concepts such as The Matcha Tokyo, Beyond the Box Apple Store, and Boot Camp, AHS promises to be a hub of fresh experiences and unique offerings.
If you are into shopping or beauty and aesthetic concepts, AHS will also host outlets like Chimes, Baker Medical Aesthetics, Lash in the City, and Atelier, alongside globally renowned food brands like Kenny Rogers and Seattle’s Best. These offerings are set to elevate the city's lifestyle scene, providing both residents and visitors with an unparalleled retail and dining experience.
Commerce meets green spaces
Beyond its commercial aspects, Azuela High Street is designed to be a cultural and artistic hub, fostering a community where art, culture, and creativity thrive.
As expressed by Tupaz, the commitment to sustainability and green spaces underscores the development's broader vision, ensuring that Azuela High Street is not just a place to shop and dine but also a place to connect, engage, and be inspired.
“We're committed to providing an unforgettable, repeatable experience not just to our carefully selected tailors and restaurants. And may I say, recelebrate our local gems, but also to our commitment to sustainability and green spaces which are always key priorities in Ayala Land Developments,” Tupaz ended. DSCA