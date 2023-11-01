Back and joint pains

Dear Litong lito,

I believe that the condition you are complaining of joint and back pains bespeaks of a variety of Musculo-skeletal conditions. The list may include sciatica, disc problems or simply degenerative arthritic diseases, especially if we consider your age.

But, whatever gave you your problem can only be determined by proper evaluation with your physician. This would include a proper review of your medical history. You will be asked a series of questions. You will be required to describe your joint and low back pains or other symptoms that may occur with it, what activities, positions, or treatments may make the pain feel better and more. The physical exam would also include testing nerve function and muscle strength in certain parts of the leg or arm, testing for pain in certain positions, and more. The series of physical tests will give the spine professional a good idea of the type of back problem you may have. Lastly, a diagnostic test, such as a CT scan or an MRI scan may also be requested to confirm the presence of the suspected cause of your pain. For instance, if a disc problem is suspected, an imaging test can provide a detailed image showing the location and size of the herniated disc and the affected nerve roots.

This is why, I would still recommend that you see your physician even if you hate the idea of maintaining medications and defying seeing your doctor. He is the only one who can best see what is really causing your joint and back pains – and only then, appropriate treatment can be given.

But, I think we are losing some space here for now, so, bear with me and let me continue this in my next issue. Until then!

Dr. Fritz

