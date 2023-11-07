Back and joint pains (part 2)

(Foreword: This is the continuation of our response to Litong Lito on his concerns about his back and joint pains.)



Dear Litong Lito,

Now moving on…

At the moment you can take some OTC meds for your pains. Let me name some for your convenience.

1. Paracetamol

This is an effective analgesic for the symptoms of musculoskeletal pain, including osteoarthritis and low back pain, and is generally well tolerated with few side effects.

However, it is important that the recommended maximum daily dose is not exceeded – which is 4 grams in 24 hours or you can take as much as 500mg every 4 hours as needed for pain – which includes those that are contained in combination products and over the counter preparations (such as for cold and influenza remedies).

2. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs – like Mefenamic acid, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, etc. This is suggested if you will not get better with paracetamol. This is quite effective but, must be used with caution in older people because of the high risk of side effects affecting the gastrointestinal tract, the kidneys, and the cardiovascular system which may be potentially serious and life-threatening, among others.

Moreover, because of your age, a selective COX-2 inhibitor would be wiser like Celecoxib. But, if you take this, you should be given omeprazole to counter a possible stomach irritation.

You can also use NSAIDs that are formulated for topical application like diclofenac sodium gel – especially so if the pain you feel is contained only in one area. These preparations are effective in reducing pain and may reduce (but not eliminate) the event of other side effects in the body.

And should you feel any unusualities after taking these drugs for some time, then, you should see your physician.

But, we are losing some space again for now, so, bear with me and let me continue this in my next issue. Until then again!

Dr. Fritz

