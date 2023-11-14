Back and joint pains (part 3)

Dear Litong Lito,

Suppose you don’t want to see your doctor, in that case, you may at the moment consider other non-pharmacological strategies like physiotherapy, cognitive behavioral approaches, mindful meditation, and acupuncture, in combination with medication. But, if they don’t work, please see your physician.

Remember that your retirement doesn’t give you the excuse to just sit back and relax and watch dreams hover above you. You must have to stand and try catching those dreams.

Remember that if you want to manage these pains at your age, you have to increase and maintain your physical activity. If you would choose to be idle, this can pose danger to your independence and quality of life. And when your levels of fitness and function are reduced, this would lead to increased levels of disability.

There are many different forms of exercise and which to select can pose a dilemma. You should be able to determine together with your therapist what specific type of exercise would be suited for you considering your situation and level of functioning. And based on studies of populations with older people with persistent pain, Tai-Chi and yoga, if appropriately delivered, may be considered as good options.

Of course, you may also opt for complementary therapies like osteopathy and chiropractic. There are also acupuncture, herbal medicine and homeopathy. Down the line would include aromatherapy, body work therapies, including massage, counselling, stress therapy, hypnotherapy, reflexology and probably shiatsu, meditation and healing. These therapies may not really give you the satisfaction you are looking for the relief of those pains. But, they can help you smell the roses and make your retirement a lot enjoyable. Why not try them and have fun!

But, I do really hope that you see your doctor after all of the complementary therapies fail. Good luck!

Dr. Fritz

