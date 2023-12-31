Be guilt-free and healthy this Holiday with Young Living

Dr. Leia Lacuesta-Corro and Katherine Ponla shared the importance of making smart food choices and maintaining a balanced diet during the festive season.

Dr. Lacuesta-Corro talked about what people need to do according to their body composition. She also talked about what diets are best for everybody as well as the nutrition perspective for the holidays.

"Ang nangyayari during holidays kasi is that we're more concerned about weight loss than prevention of weight gain," the lady doctor said.

She shared that Westernized cafeterias or restaurants also contributed to the weight gain and imbalanced diet of the Filipinos because they make their food very tasty, which implies that it also contains lots of fat or sodium.

Thus, she advised that when eating at buffet restaurants, the public should beware of the following:

* Hyperpalatable

-- Carbohydrate and fat-and-sodium foods

-- High energy-dense and ultra-processed foods

* Weight change and percent body fat change

* Hedonic eating or eating that is more focused on the rewarding characteristics of food rather than strictly satisfying physiological hunger

* Freely and readily available unhealthy choices

In summary, Dr. Lacuesta-Corro's talk emphasized that people usually intake more toxins through food we intake than nutrients during the holidays than in any other regular season.

In the second part, Ms. Ponla emphasized that since it's the toxins in food that make us unhealthy and sick, it needs to be flushed out from our bodies. Thus, she added that there is no better gift we give ourselves but wellness.

