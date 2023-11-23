Be part of the #GLOWvolution at Prioré

COMMITTED to provide nothing but upgraded and excellent beauty and wellness services to its clientele, Prioré Beauty and Wellness Clinic launched the #GLOWvolution campaign with Hydrafacial Syndeo, together with SpectruMed, on November 10 to 12.

With this campaign, Davao’s premier skincare clinic is making revolutionary and top-of-the-line beauty procedures more accessible to the Mindanao market.

On top of the medical expertise of its doctors and aestheticians, Prioré has rolled out its newest available machine - Hydrafacial Syndeo. This state-of-the-art machine not only enhances the overall experience but also offers a more comprehensive range of skincare treatments to everyone.

The Hydrafacial Syndeo is a multi-modality system that improves the customer experience by offering customized treatments for a range of skin issues. This topnotch aesthetic innovation has been recognized as the Best Hydrating Facial award in the NewBeauty Awards for 2023.

Following the launch, Hydrafacial Syndeo will be included in Prioré's premium facials. This Premium facial includes treatment for the lips or eyes.

What’s best about Hydrafacial