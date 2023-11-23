Be part of the #GLOWvolution at Prioré

COMMITTED to provide nothing but upgraded and excellent beauty and wellness services to its clientele, Prioré Beauty and Wellness Clinic launched the #GLOWvolution campaign with Hydrafacial Syndeo, together with SpectruMed, on November 10 to 12.
With this campaign, Davao’s premier skincare clinic is making revolutionary and top-of-the-line beauty procedures more accessible to the Mindanao market.
On top of the medical expertise of its doctors and aestheticians, Prioré has rolled out its newest available machine - Hydrafacial Syndeo. This state-of-the-art machine not only enhances the overall experience but also offers a more comprehensive range of skincare treatments to everyone.
The Hydrafacial Syndeo is a multi-modality system that improves the customer experience by offering customized treatments for a range of skin issues. This topnotch aesthetic innovation has been recognized as the Best Hydrating Facial award in the NewBeauty Awards for 2023.
Following the launch, Hydrafacial Syndeo will be included in Prioré's premium facials. This Premium facial includes treatment for the lips or eyes.
What’s best about Hydrafacial
As a groundbreaking non-invasive skincare treatment, Hydrafacial is redefining the path to healthier skin and enhanced beauty. How does it work? It can be easily explained through a straightforward yet powerful three-step process:
1. Cleanse: Deeply cleanse and exfoliate with a mild peel to reveal a fresh layer of skin.
2. Extract: Painlessly and gently suctions impurities from pores, leaving your skin clear and
Radiant.
3. Hydrate: Nourishes the skin's surface with intense moisturizers and personalized ingredients, resulting in a rejuvenated, glowing complexion.
What makes this FDA-cleared treatment a plus is its unique integration of LED Light Therapy, which promotes skin healing and is effective in addressing wrinkles, mild to moderate acne, redness, and inflammation.
Prioré currently offers the service at P14,000 with eye and lip Hydrafacial.
"In just a year, Prioré has been at the forefront of providing beauty treatment in Mindanao especially now with the #GLOWvolution,” Catherine Lamanosa, Prioré founder and chairperson, said.
Quality drips
Prioré resident aesthetic physician Dr. Nessy Layug-Nuñez said that the clinic will also make available drips from one of the leading skincare brands in the Philippines, IV Vitamin Bar.
The brand, she said, will offer at Prioré four of their high-quality IV drips -- Lipo IV, Glow IV, Immunity Booster, and Skinny Shot.
The Lipo IV is a functional IV Nutrient Therapy that helps burn stubborn body fat and detoxifies the body. It is composed of N-acetyl cysteine, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, ornithine, arginine, L-carnitine, lysine, citrulline, magnesium, zinc, copper, manganese, and glutathione.
The Glow IV, meanwhile, replenishes fluids, nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to restore one's youthful glow. This IV is composed of Vitamin C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, magnesium, zinc, calcium, manganese, citrulline, lysine, glutathione, and amino blend.
The Immunity Booster is packed with Vitamin C, Glutathione, B Complex, Zinc, NAC, L-Lysine, and Vitamin D3. This IV drip helps improve your immune system against external illness by reducing oxidative stress, improving cell energy, and providing immune-strengthening micronutrients.
Lastly, Skinny Shot is set to help kick off and improve your metabolism helping in your weight loss journey. The drip contains amino acids, lipotropic compounds, B vitamins, B12 booster, metathione, Inositol, and choline. These nutrients will help burn body fat, increase energy levels, reduce appetite, and detoxify the liver.
"These treatments are part of our commitment to our customers of only providing the best beauty and skin care procedures. These have undergone proper medical review by our team to ensure that you get only what is best for you," Layug-Nuñez said.
Step up your beauty care and make sure to receive the best facial treatment you deserve at Prioré. Visit their clinic at 119 Francisco St. Juna Subd. Matina, Davao City. For more details call 09177076350, email , or check their official website prioreph.com. AJA with PR