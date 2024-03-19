Beat the heat with Chimes' Summer Must-Haves!

IF you're looking to revamp your summer style, look no further as Chimes Boutiques got everything you need to make a splash this summer.

Explore a variety of top sunscreen brands, stylish footwear, trendy swimsuits, and other summer essentials from a range of participating brands. Plus, don't miss out on Chimes' Sun-kissed Summer Savings promo!

With every minimum purchase of P2,000 worth of sunscreen products at Chimes, you can get P200 off your favorite summer must-haves. But hurry, the promo runs until March 31, 2024, only!

If you're still unsure about which summer essentials to purchase, sit back and relax. Here’s a guide to your last summer hurrah with our top picks for summer must-haves at Chimes.