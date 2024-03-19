Beat the heat with Chimes' Summer Must-Haves!

IF you're looking to revamp your summer style, look no further as Chimes Boutiques got everything you need to make a splash this summer.
Explore a variety of top sunscreen brands, stylish footwear, trendy swimsuits, and other summer essentials from a range of participating brands. Plus, don't miss out on Chimes' Sun-kissed Summer Savings promo!
With every minimum purchase of P2,000 worth of sunscreen products at Chimes, you can get P200 off your favorite summer must-haves. But hurry, the promo runs until March 31, 2024, only!
If you're still unsure about which summer essentials to purchase, sit back and relax. Here’s a guide to your last summer hurrah with our top picks for summer must-haves at Chimes.
Sunscreens
Supergoop Sunscreens: Known for their lightweight formulas and broad-spectrum protection, Supergoop offers a range of sunscreens suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Shiseido Sunscreens: With advanced skincare technology, Shiseido sunscreens provide effective sun protection while delivering additional skincare benefits such as hydration and anti-aging properties.
VMV Sunscreens: Ideal for sensitive and allergy-prone skin, VMV sunscreens are formulated with gentle ingredients to prevent irritation and provide reliable sun protection.
Avene Sunscreens: Enriched with soothing thermal spring water, Avene sunscreens offer high protection against UV rays while calming and hydrating the skin, making them perfect for those with sensitive or reactive skin.
Bioderma Sunscreens: Offering photo dermatological solutions, Bioderma sunscreens are designed to provide maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays, ensuring long-lasting protection for all skin types.
Anessa Sunscreens: Renowned for their high SPF and water-resistant formulas, Anessa sunscreens offer superior sun protection ideal for outdoor activities and sports enthusiasts.
La Roche Sunscreens: Developed with dermatologists, La Roche sunscreens provide broad-spectrum protection and are formulated with antioxidant-rich ingredients to defend against environmental aggressors.
Cerave Sunscreens: Combining skincare and sun protection, Cerave sunscreens are formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to moisturize and protect the skin barrier, making them suitable for dry and sensitive skin types.
Kiss Me Mommy Sunscreens: Offering lightweight and non-greasy formulas, Kiss Me Mommy sunscreens are perfect for both moms and little ones, ensuring a comfortable and worry-free experience under the sun, and leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth, and protected.
Happy Skin Sunscreens: Infused with natural extracts and antioxidants, Happy Skin sunscreens offer broad-spectrum protection while providing gentle care for sensitive skin, making them perfect for daily use.
BLK Cosmetics Sunscreens: Designed to provide sun protection with a lightweight, natural finish, protect your skin while looking flawless with BLK Cosmetics' range of sunscreens.
Footwear
Havaianas Footwear: Embrace summer vibes with Havaianas' iconic flip-flops, offering comfort and style for every beach or poolside occasion.
Renegade Folk Footwear: Step out in style with Renegade Folk's collection of chic and versatile sandals, perfect for adding a touch of laid-back elegance to your summer outfits.
Birkenstock Footwear: Experience ultimate comfort and style with Birkenstock's iconic sandals, crafted with premium materials and ergonomic footbeds for all-day wear.
Black and Brown Footwear: Step out in style with versatile footwear options from Black and Brown, offering chic designs suitable for any occasion.
Solacevibe Footwear: Add a pop of color and comfort to your summer wardrobe with Solace Vibe's collection of trendy and vibrant footwear styles.
Swimwear and apparel
Anemone: Dive into summer with Anemone's chic and flattering swimwear designs, featuring modern cuts and vibrant prints for a stylish beach look.
Skinni: Enhance your beach ensemble with Skinni's range of beachwear and accessories, designed to complement your figure and elevate your style.
Agua Brazilian Swimwear: Make a splash with Agua Brazilian's vibrant and flattering swimwear designs, crafted with high-quality materials for a comfortable and confident swim.
Naked Sun Swimwear: Embrace minimalism and elegance with Naked Sun’s sleek and sophisticated swimwear collection, perfect for soaking up the sun in style.
Negritas Swimwear: Celebrate your curves with Negritas' inclusive and empowering swimwear designs aimed at making you feel confident and beautiful.
Recess Apparel: Stay cool and comfortable in the heat with Recess Apparel's casual and breathable clothing collection, perfect for summer adventures.
Bonus Picks for Summer Essentials
Viajecito Products: Elevate your beach experience with Viajecito's range of stylish and functional beach essentials, including towels, bags, and beach accessories.
AquaFlask: Stay hydrated on the go with AquaFlask's sleek and durable water bottles, keeping your drinks cold for hours. For the summer season sale at Chimes, you can bring your used AquaFlask bottles in exchange for a 20% off new AquaFlask bottle.
Hydro Flask: Keep your beverages cold or hot all day long with Hydro Flask's durable and insulated water bottles and tumblers, perfect for staying refreshed during summer activities.
Corkcicle: Elevate your outdoor dining experience with Corkcicle's range of insulated tumblers and canteens, keeping your beverages at the perfect temperature all day long.
The clock is ticking, but plenty of sunshine remains to catch before summer fades away! Visit Chimes Boutiques now and find your perfect summer ensemble.
Find all these and more at Chimes Boutiques on Governor Sales Street, Davao City, and also at Ayala Malls Abreeza, Davao City. You can also check them online at chimesboutiques.com.