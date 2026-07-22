Beyond the rubble

The Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) Psychology Department recently conducted its Basic Psychological Education Program as part of the Filipino Psychology course in Barangay Crossing Bayabas, Toril District, Davao City.

The activity brought together community members and barangay officials for a meaningful discussion on the mental health impacts of earthquakes. More than an academic requirement, the program became an opportunity to extend psychological education beyond the classroom and into the community where it is needed most.

Serving as one of the program facilitators, Jeepy P. Compio of the Ateneo de Davao University Psychology Department led the discussion on the mental health impacts of earthquakes together with fellow facilitators.

The session emphasized that earthquakes do not only damage homes and infrastructure but can also leave lasting emotional and psychological effects on individuals and families.

“Discussions like this are very important because many people are unaware that natural disasters, such as earthquakes, truly have an impact on us. While the trauma may eventually fade, it is not easy to overcome. That is why psychoeducation seminars like this are so important,” Compio said.

Participants learned about common reactions to traumatic events, such as fear, anxiety, stress, and uncertainty, while gaining practical strategies to promote emotional well-being, strengthen family support, and build resilience during and after disasters.

The program also involved students enrolled in the Filipino Psychology course, who worked alongside the facilitators and barangay officials in engaging with the community. Through interactive activities and open conversations, residents were encouraged to share their experiences and concerns in a safe and supportive environment. The collaboration reflected the Filipino value of bayanihan, demonstrating how psychological education can empower communities to face challenges with unity and resilience.

The Basic Psychological Education Program showcased the Ateneo de Davao University Psychology Department's commitment to community engagement and service. By bringing mental health education directly to Barangay Crossing Bayabas, the initiative strengthened awareness, promoted resilience, and reminded participants that caring for mental well-being is just as important as rebuilding physical structures after an earthquake. Through activities like this, the university continues to form individuals who are academically competent, socially responsive, and committed to serving others. Contributed by Jeepy Compio