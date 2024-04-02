Bleeds after sex (Part 2)

Now, moving on, here are more reasons why there is bleeding after sex:

2.) Cervicitis or infection of the cervix

Genital bleeding after sex is also associated with uterine cervix infection. Cervical infection is important to detect and treat immediately because this type of infection can spread to the upper part of the genitals and can lead to dangerous complications that include pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, long-term pelvic pain and increased risk of ectopic pregnancy. Here, immediate medical intervention is needed.

3.) Endometritis

Often patients with long-standing endometritis may present with heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding between periods. However, some women may complain of bleeding after sex at the very beginning of this gynecological problem.

4.) Cervical Polyps

These can be the source of bleeding after sex due to the injury to the cervix caused by sex.

5.) Cervical Ectropion

Here, cervix can become swollen and covered with yellow discharges. And prolapse of the cervix increases the risk of bleeding, especially during pregnancy.

6.) Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Women will usually only complain of symptoms when their condition is already severe.

The risk factors include the following – the number of pregnancies or children, obesity, age, surgery to remove the uterus, race, birth and chronic cough. There can be severe irritation and damage to the genitals and the cervix at the time these organs prolapsed to the entrance of the genitals which can lead to bleeding after intercourse.

Well, as much as there are again more issues to talk to, then, let me finish this in my next issue. Until then again!

Dr. Fritz