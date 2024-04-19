Bleeds after sex (part 3)

(Foreword: This is the continuation of our response to Bobay of Davao Oriental on her problem on bleeding after sex.)
Dear Bobay of Davao Oriental,
Finally, here are more reasons why there is bleeding after sex:
7. Genital factors
Genital shrinkage, also called urogenital atrophy, atrophic vaginitis, or vulvovaginal atrophy, is the result of a loss of estrogen that can lead to genital complaints similar to bleeding after sex. This condition usually occurs in women who have gone through menopause.
However, it can also occur in women who experience low estrogen. Other complaints include dryness of the genitals, pain in the genitals, pain during intercourse, decreased blood flow, discharge from the genitals, and tightness in the vagina. Here, prolonged foreplay with the use of water-based lubricants is needed to ease the pains during sex and to lessen the chances of bleeding after sex.
Finally, genital changes that are due to fungus – such as lichen planus and lichen sclerosis can also lead to bleeding after sex.
8. Tumors of the blood vessels
These include hemangiomas, lymphangiomas, angiomatosis, and arteriovenous malformation, that is when the blood vessels are not properly formed. Tumors are often found accidentally during an examination because they do not cause symptoms. However, bleeding after sex can be the symptom associated with this condition.
9. Sexual abuse
Domestic and sexual abuse is a serious public health problem. And depending on the severity of the abuse, victims may experience severe genital mutilation – which can cause bleeding after sex.
So, there could be a number of reasons why a woman can bleed after sex. You have to see a gynecologist to have yourself properly checked what causes your bleeding problem after sex for you to be properly managed.
Good luck!
Dr. Fritz
(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist and surgeon and a clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, "Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz.".)