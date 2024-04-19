Bleeds after sex (part 3)

7. Genital factors

Genital shrinkage, also called urogenital atrophy, atrophic vaginitis, or vulvovaginal atrophy, is the result of a loss of estrogen that can lead to genital complaints similar to bleeding after sex. This condition usually occurs in women who have gone through menopause.

However, it can also occur in women who experience low estrogen. Other complaints include dryness of the genitals, pain in the genitals, pain during intercourse, decreased blood flow, discharge from the genitals, and tightness in the vagina. Here, prolonged foreplay with the use of water-based lubricants is needed to ease the pains during sex and to lessen the chances of bleeding after sex.

Finally, genital changes that are due to fungus – such as lichen planus and lichen sclerosis can also lead to bleeding after sex.