Dear Dr. Fritz,

Good day. I had severe abdominal pain and I had blood mucoid stool for about three times in about two weeks. But, it stopped for about three weeks now. I am concerned. What could I have been suffering?

Thanks and more power to you.

Gracee DsG

Dear Gracee DsG,

The symptoms you described — severe abdominal pain and bloody mucoid discharge in your bowels — could be signs of various medical conditions, even if the symptoms have temporarily stopped. You have to see your physician ASAP.

Based on your symptoms (severe abdominal pain and bloody, mucoid stool that eventually stopped), some of the potential medical conditions that your doctor may consider investigating include:

1. Infectious Colitis/Gastroenteritis (Dysentery): Infections caused by bacteria (like Salmonella, Shigella, Campylobacter, or E. coli) can cause severe abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea with mucus. These are often acute conditions, meaning they can resolve on their own or with treatment (like antibiotics) after a few days or weeks, which aligns with your symptoms having stopped after a period.

2. Diverticulitis: This is the inflammation or infection of small pouches in the colon. It can cause severe abdominal pain (often in the lower left side) and sometimes lead to bleeding or passing mucus. A mild episode might resolve over time.

3. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): Conditions like Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn’s Disease involve chronic inflammation of the digestive tract. They commonly cause abdominal pain, bloody stools, and mucus. While they are chronic, they often have periods of active symptoms (flares) followed by periods of remission where symptoms subside.

4. Ischemic Colitis: This happens when the blood flow to a part of the colon is reduced, causing inflammation and damage. You may feel abdominal pain and bloody stool, but, in some cases, it may resolve on its own.

5. Colon Polyps: If you have bleeding polyps, you might notice blood in your poop or when you wipe. And if colon polyps wouldn’t be treated, this may lead to colorectal cancer later on.

6. Colorectal Cancer: This may cause mucus that is bloody or dark black. But, you may also have other symptoms like change in bowel habits, like persistent diarrhoea or constipation, or a change in stool consistency, feeling that the bowel does not completely empty after passing motion, abdominal pain or discomfort (bloating, fullness, gas), unexplained weight loss and loss of appetite, constantly feeling fatigued or weak, anemia and presence of a lump in the abdomen.

In the meantime, I highly recommend for you to see your doctor or gastroenterologist as soon as possible. And even though your symptoms have resolved for three weeks, a doctor will

need to do the following to treat you appropriately:

a. Take a complete medical history (including travel, diet, and medications).

b. Perform a physical exam.

c. Order tests such as a stool sample analysis (to check for infection, inflammation, or

hidden blood) and blood tests.

Of course, your doctor may recommend a colonoscopy to look directly at the lining of your colon if they suspect a chronic or more serious condition.

And please do not wait for the symptoms to return before seeking professional medical advice. Act fast now.

Good luck!

Dr. Fritz

(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist, surgeon, and clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz.”. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar- Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com . If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)