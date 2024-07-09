Borough Lasik Center unveils CLEAR

CLEAR (Corneal Lenticule Extraction for Advanced Refractive Correction), is a minimally-invasive procedure, and a more advanced version of its predecessor, SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction. It employs newer, more advanced machines, guaranteeing a safer procedure.

Its cutting-edge technology that is powered by Switzerland-based company Ziemer, is widely used in Europe, the Americas, and various other parts of the world. With this, BLC became the first and only clinic in Visayas, and the whole country to offer the most advanced technology in eye refractive surgery.