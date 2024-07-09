Borough Lasik Center unveils CLEAR

Borough Lasik Center (BLC), a leading provider of LASIK eye surgery in the Philippines, is thrilled to announce the launch of CLEAR, the latest and most advanced technology in refractive surgery. This groundbreaking technology paves the way for a future of clearer vision for Filipinos nationwide.
“With the launch of CLEAR, we are excited to introduce the most advanced bladeless refractive surgery technology available,” says Dr. Gabriel Juan “Ches” Heredia, BLC CEO and Head Refractive Surgeon.
BLC is the only clinic in the country to obtain the latest Femtosecond laser machines in all its branches.
CLEAR: New Generation Lenticule Extraction
CLEAR (Corneal Lenticule Extraction for Advanced Refractive Correction), is a minimally-invasive procedure, and a more advanced version of its predecessor, SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction. It employs newer, more advanced machines, guaranteeing a safer procedure.
Its cutting-edge technology that is powered by Switzerland-based company Ziemer, is widely used in Europe, the Americas, and various other parts of the world. With this, BLC became the first and only clinic in Visayas, and the whole country to offer the most advanced technology in eye refractive surgery.
Multiple Locations to Serve You
Borough Lasik Center’s commitment to accessibility ensures that patients across the Philippines will be able to experience the benefits of a clear tomorrow.
“With six branches now spanning Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, we are more accessible than ever to those seeking high-quality, but affordable eye care. We look forward to serving more patients and providing them life-changing vision,” stated Mr. Karlo Serafin Sanchez, BLC General Manager. BLC currently has 6 branches– 4 full-service clinics in Manila, Iloilo, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro, and 2 satellite clinics in Bacolod and General Santos.
BLC’s globally-trained doctors are also CLEAR-certified, ensuring expertise and accuracy in every procedure. This reassures unparalleled precision and safety for the patient's comfort and experience, making all of this worth it for a #LifeChangingVision.
Experience CLEAR at an Exceptional Price!
You can achieve #LifeChangingVision with CLEAR at a special introductory price of Php 88,000, for a limited time only. This promotional offer is valid until July 31, 2024, and can be availed at all Borough Lasik branches nationwide. Don't miss this opportunity to see the world with greater clarity!
About Borough Lasik Center
Borough Lasik Center is a leading provider of LASIK eye surgery in the Philippines. With a team of highly qualified ophthalmologists and state-of-the-art technology, BLC is dedicated to providing patients with exceptional vision care and personalized service.
Experience the Difference. Experience CLEAR.
To know more about BLC’s services, follow their official social media accounts, where you can also talk to their specialists for more information:
● Borough Lasik Center Mindanao (Facebook)