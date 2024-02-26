Borough Lasik opens clinic in GenSan

IF you're residing in the south-central part of Mindanao and find it hard to travel for eye check-ups, Borough Lasik Center (BLC)-General Santos now brings the same world-class services closer to you!
Staying true to its mission to provide a life-changing vision for all, Borough Lasik Center opened its first satellite clinic in General Santos City on February 1, 2024, at SM City General Santos, South Cotabato.
“With the new branch, we're actually extending all the services that we have, from Manila to Davao, and now to Gensan. So, people here in Gensan will have access to eyecare and screening for Lasik,” BLC-Davao Medical Director Dr. Gary Bunagan said in an interview with SunStar Davao.
One of our goals really is to serve the community. So, we’re very excited to cater to more patients coming from General Santos and from the nearby cities.
Dr. Axl Rose Roslinda, BLC-Mindanao Area Manager
The Gensan satellite clinic will cater to patients planning to undergo surgery by providing comprehensive eye screenings and the surgical procedures will take place at Borough Lasik Center-Davao.
Multiple accessible locations
Committed to extending their top-notch services beyond Manila, BLC offers the same level of expertise from their doctors, top-of-the-line machines, state-of-the-art facilities, and everything that benefits their patients.
BLC continuously expands its reach to provide life-changing vision care across the country, with accessible locations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
“This is really one of our projects, to go to local communities where the services are not available, so we want to reach out to people who cannot travel far away from their communities to provide them with the services they need,” Dr. Bunagan expressed.
With its current locations in Manila, Iloilo, Davao, and now in Gensan, BLC is also set to launch branches in Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro.
First and only CLEAR-certified clinic
As the first and only group of clinics in the Philippines to offer Corneal Lenticule Extraction for Advanced Refractive (CLEAR) Laser Vision Correction, BLC’s world-class eye services help you see the best and live your best.
If you are struggling with poor eyesight, CLEAR procedure at BLC is the perfect option for you as this is the newest technology in refractive surgery, designed to correct nearsightedness and astigmatism.
This procedure is also being utilized in Europe, the Americas, and various regions globally. DSCA