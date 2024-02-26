Borough Lasik opens clinic in GenSan

BLC continuously expands its reach to provide life-changing vision care across the country, with accessible locations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“This is really one of our projects, to go to local communities where the services are not available, so we want to reach out to people who cannot travel far away from their communities to provide them with the services they need,” Dr. Bunagan expressed.

With its current locations in Manila, Iloilo, Davao, and now in Gensan, BLC is also set to launch branches in Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro.