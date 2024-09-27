Camella Davao: A Caribbean oasis rises in the crown jewel of Mindanao

Situated along the Asia-Pacific rim, Davao province serves as a vital gateway between the Eastern and Western hemispheres, positioning the Port of Davao as the busiest in Mindanao. Its capital, Davao City, is a rapidly developing metropolis and stands as the benchmark for growth across the region. As the largest city in the Philippines by land area, Davao continues to attract migrants from across the country, drawn by the abundant prospects in this established urban center. As the leading financial, trade, and economic hub, Davao City is an ideal place for families to build their future.
The quality of life in Davao City ranks among the best in the country. Its proximity to historical landmarks, the majestic Mount Apo, pristine beaches, and natural wonders makes it one the most desirable places to live. With the relentless drive of modern Davaoeños, the city’s growth is poised to be remarkable, and the demand for good quality homes will only continue to rise.
Camella Maintains Strong Presence in the King City of the South
For nearly three decades, Camella has established a powerful presence in Davao, developing over 150 hectares of sprawling communities that have become representative of the dynamic growth of the city. These include key developments such as Solariega, Toscana, Camella Cerritos Davao, Camella Davao, Camella Toril, Camella Digos, Camella Tagum and Tagum Trails in Davao del Norte, as well as a multi-tower condominium complex called Northpoint.
A Caribbean Dream in a City Where Dreams Often Come True
Camella Davao is a 38-hectare development, providing residents an elevated quality of life that kababayans aspire for and work hard to achieve. This Caribbean-themed community is nestled in the heart of Davao City and offers beautifully themed homes and amenities within arm’s reach.
Its guarded entrance opens to a landscaped avenue, fringed with blooms that highlight the vibrant colors of the homes they enfold. A clubhouse serves as a focal point for residents, surrounded by recreational spaces, a play park and a basketball court. A network of pathways and bike lanes caters to joggers, bikers, skateboarders, and strollers alike.
The community is conveniently located along major city thoroughfares, including Airport Road, Lanang Road, and JP Laurel Avenue, which are home to business establishments and commercial centers in the city. The Davao International Airport is minutes away, while the bustling Sasa Wharf can be reached in 15 minutes. This unparalleled accessibility also means one is close to the provincial historic landmarks and coastlines–especially with the jump off point to Samal Island being so nearby.
Camella Davao is situated near business and commercial hubs, schools, churches, hospitals, and entertainment centers. For daily needs, the Panacan and Agdao public markets are a short ten-minute drive, making everyday errands quick and easy.
Camella Davao goes beyond providing a beautiful home—it offers a community where families can thrive, connect, and grow.
