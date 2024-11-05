Can males experience postpartum depression?

Dear Else St. Anne,

The truth is, postpartum depression is not just for females anymore, as we used to believe it to be. It has always been the females who were the focus, but, men also experience significant emotional challenges as they adjust themselves as a parent. It goes without saying that fathers are also in need of support.

We are still trying to understand postpartum depression in men, as men aren’t going through the same endocrine changes that women do, but, a lot of men do actually struggle with it. So, I hope you support your brother-in-law at this rough time of his life.

Now, here’s to the treatment. A new research in Pakistan revealed that a psychosocial intervention, called “Learning Through Play Plus Dads (LTP + Dads)”, which was designed to improve depressive symptoms and promote good parenting skills had shown to be 70% effective in treating male postpartum depression. It also showed that these fathers who had received the intervention had complete remission of their depressive symptoms and experienced enhanced relationships with their children and domestic partners.

I believe that the study in Pakistan could also be extended to other countries, like here in the Philippines because we are a multicultural country. I believe that cultural and social pressures can bar men from seeking mental health support. But, programs like LTP + Dads can help our men adjust to their new role as fathers, where support is given to them to process their emotions.

Good luck!

- Dr. Fritz

(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist, surgeon, and clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz.”. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar-Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com. If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)