Can we sue for medical negligence?

Dear Dr. Fritz,

Good day. My uncle just died due to sepsis secondary to ruptured appendicitis. Then, I learned that the antibiotic given prior to his surgery was only first gen. cephalosporin. Can our family sue for medical negligence? We are hoping for justice.

Hope to hear from you soon. Thanks and God bless.

Sue be it

Dear Sue be it,

I am very sorry for your loss. Losing a family member to sepsis is incredibly painful, especially when you are left wondering if a different medical choice could have changed the outcome.

To answer your question directly: Yes, you can sue, but medical negligence cases (Medical Malpractice) in the Philippines are notoriously difficult to prove. Under Philippine law (specifically the Medical Malpractice Law and principles from the Civil Code), winning a case requires proving four specific elements: Duty, Breach, Injury, and Proximate Causation.

Here is a breakdown of how your case would be analyzed:

1. The “Standard of Care” Argument

The core of your case would be whether giving a 1st Generation Cephalosporin (like Cefazolin) for a ruptured appendix falls below the “standard of care.”

Prophylaxis vs. Treatment: 1st Gen cephalosporins are excellent for preventing skin infections before a clean surgery. However, for a ruptured appendix, the infection is “dirty” (fecal matter and gut bacteria in the abdomen).

The Medical Guideline: Most international and local guidelines (like those from the Surgical Infection Society) suggest broad-spectrum antibiotics (like 3rd Gen Cephalosporins or combinations like Ceftriaxone + Metronidazole) for ruptured cases to cover anaerobic bacteria.

The Defense: The hospital may argue that the 1st Gen antibiotic was just the initial dose given in the ER while waiting for culture results or surgery, or that it was what was available in an emergency.

2. The Challenge of “Proximate Cause”

This is where most cases fail. You must prove that the choice of antibiotic was the direct reason he died, rather than the rupture itself.

The Rupture Factor: Sepsis from a ruptured appendix is a high-mortality event regardless of the antibiotic. The defense will argue that the sepsis was already too advanced (“irreversible”) by the time he reached the hospital.

Expert Testimony: To win, you must hire a medical expert (usually a Surgeon or Infectious Disease Specialist) who is willing to testify in court that the use of a 1st Gen antibiotic was a “gross departure” from standard practice and that a stronger one would have likely saved him.

3. Practical Steps to Take Now

If you wish to investigate this further, do not mention a lawsuit to the hospital yet. Do the following:

Secure the Complete Medical Records: Request the Certified True Copies of the entire chart, including “Doctor’s Orders, “Medication Administration Record (MAR),” and “Nurses’ Notes.” You need to see exactly when the antibiotic was given and if it was changed after surgery.

Request a Clinical Review: You can ask for a meeting with the hospital’s Patient Audit Committee or Medical Director to ask why that specific antibiotic was chosen.

Consult a Med-Mal Lawyer: Look for a lawyer who specializes in Medical Malpractice. They will often have an independent doctor review the records to tell you if the case is winnable before you spend money on filing fee. And if you can find a lawyer and a doctor at the same time, that would be a great help.

Good luck!

Dr. Fritz

(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist and surgeon, clinical sexologist and a lawyer. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz”. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar- Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com. If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)