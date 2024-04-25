Causes of premature ejaculation

Dear AJ PJ,

It is not your early masturbation that is the reason why you ejaculate so easily. The reasons why a man ejaculates so easily are as follows:

1. Bad sexual practices that were acquired early or at a young age, which are carried over into adulthood. Some men who have bad sexual practices at a young age, such as hurrying while masturbating to avoid being caught by their parents, may have conditioned their bodies to respond quickly to the situation,- and this behavior can persist even when they become adults.

2. Performance anxiety. The fear of not being able to perform well in bed creates a lot of pressure. For instance, a man may be afraid to have sex because his previous sexual experience was not good, for example, he wasn’t able to last long. This will pressure him and his fear will come back when he would have another sexual encounter. This is often found in new relationships.

3. Missing clues inside your body. There are men who can't determine the point where they can't stop themselves from ejaculating. And because of this, they cannot take steps to correct the situation.

4. Sexual excitement. Men who are so excited to have sex because they don't do it often.

5. Low sex drive. Sometimes, the real problem is the lack of sex drive. Believe it or not, it is possible for men to have erections, even when they have no desire for sex.

