Celebrate Christmas traditions with Our Home

Make even the simplest of get-togethers more meaningful and festive this holiday with Our Home.
At Our Home, the celebration is given a stylish look with furniture and furnishings, accents and accessories that are designed for entertaining while at the same time giving off a warm, cozy and homey feel.
Red is always a color associated with Christmas and at Our Home, Christmas and the color red when combined, spells a sophisticated yet subtle mix on how to celebrate the season in style. Be inspired with Our Home’s Vintage Red theme this holiday. Vintage pieces from the Art Deco Period as well as from the Mid-Century Styles are given a current and trendy application when paired with contemporary pieces that evoke a sense of nostalgia while at the same time alluding to a cosmopolitan atmosphere in the home.
Textures and colors vary; plush and tactile fabrics in pillows and upholstery are paired with the softness and smoothness of leather with marble accents in gray and white, creating a mix that exudes a certain ode to the classic lines of the 50s and 60s but given an avant-garde treatment.
Christmas décor and accouterments are also in the same palette — in its feel and in its look. Christmas trees are subtly adorned in white, red and silver for that ode to the Christmas color but at the same time styled minimally to pay homage to its vintage inspirations.
Even Christmas characters from the vintage era come alive; Santa Claus, Rudolph and Frosty are all in attendance lending an old-world charm to an otherwise totally current ambiance.
Be creative in mixing the new and the now with the classic and the chic.
This Christmas, celebrate the season with a stylish flair yet a subtle hint to the vintage. Only at OUR HOME… Great Designs… Great Prices.
Visit Our Home stores https://ourhome.ph/pages/branches for our full Holiday Collection and get yours now. You can also shop online through www.ourhome.ph.
Shop for style the way you want with your personal shopper right in the comfort of your home with Call to Deliver 0917-831-5260. PR