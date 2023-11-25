Celebrate Christmas traditions with Our Home

Make even the simplest of get-togethers more meaningful and festive this holiday with Our Home.

At Our Home, the celebration is given a stylish look with furniture and furnishings, accents and accessories that are designed for entertaining while at the same time giving off a warm, cozy and homey feel.

Red is always a color associated with Christmas and at Our Home, Christmas and the color red when combined, spells a sophisticated yet subtle mix on how to celebrate the season in style. Be inspired with Our Home’s Vintage Red theme this holiday. Vintage pieces from the Art Deco Period as well as from the Mid-Century Styles are given a current and trendy application when paired with contemporary pieces that evoke a sense of nostalgia while at the same time alluding to a cosmopolitan atmosphere in the home.