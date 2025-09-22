Chicken inasal: A culinary journey from Bacolod

Chicken Inasal is a popular Filipino grilled chicken dish originating from the Western Visayas region, particularly in Bacolod City. The name "inasal" comes from the Hiligaynon word "inasal," which means to grill or roast. This dish is distinct from other Filipino barbecues due to its unique marinade and basting sauce, which give it a signature tangy, smoky, and slightly sweet flavor, and its characteristic orange-red color.

The essence of inasal

The magic of Chicken Inasal lies in its two main components: the marinade and the a

* The Annatto Oil: This is the key to the dish's vibrant color and peppery aroma. Annatto (or atsuete in Filipino) seeds are slowly cooked in oil (often chicken fat, which adds another layer of flavor) to create a bright orange oil. This oil is used to baste the chicken while it's being grilled, keeping it moist and imparting a beautiful sheen and a subtle, earthy flavor.

A cultural icon

Chicken Inasal is more than just a dish; it's a cultural symbol of Bacolod. The city's famous "Manokan Country" is a strip of open-air restaurants dedicated to serving this beloved dish, where the aroma of grilling chicken fills the air. It has become so ingrained in the city's identity that in 2022, Bacolod City passed an ordinance declaring Chicken Inasal an important cultural property. While there may be friendly debates with other regions like Iloilo about its origins, Chicken Inasal is widely recognized as a Bacolod specialty, beloved throughout the Philippines and beyond.

Chicken inasal recipe

This recipe provides a classic approach to making Chicken Inasal, capturing its authentic flavors.

Ingredients

For the Chicken and Marinade:

* 4 pieces chicken, bone-in (thighs and legs or quartered chicken are best)

* 1/2 cup cane or coconut vinegar

* 1/4 cup calamansi juice (or lime/lemon juice)

* 1/4 cup brown sugar

* 2 tablespoons salt

* 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

* 3-4 stalks lemongrass, pounded and chopped

* 6-8 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

* 1-inch piece of ginger, grated

For the Annatto Oil Basting Sauce:

* 1/2 cup vegetable oil or chicken fat

* 2 tablespoons annatto seeds

* 1/4 cup melted butter or margarine

* 1 tablespoon calamansi juice

* 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

* Prepare the Marinade: In a large bowl or resealable bag, combine the vinegar, calamansi juice, brown sugar, salt, pepper, pounded lemongrass, garlic, and grated ginger. Mix well.

* Marinate the Chicken: Add the chicken pieces to the marinade, making sure they are fully coated. Pierce the chicken meat with a fork a few times to help the marinade penetrate. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight, for the best flavor.

* Make the Annatto Oil: In a small saucepan, gently heat the oil and annatto seeds over low heat. Let it simmer for 5-8 minutes, or until the oil turns a deep orange-red color. Strain the seeds and discard them. In a separate bowl, mix the annatto oil with melted butter, calamansi juice, and salt to create the basting sauce. Set aside.

* Grill the Chicken: Preheat a charcoal grill to a medium-high heat. Lightly oil the grates. Remove the chicken from the marinade, shaking off any excess aromatics.

* Cook and Baste: Place the chicken on the grill, skin-side down first. Cook for about 5-7 minutes per side, turning occasionally. While grilling, baste the chicken generously and frequently with the annatto oil basting sauce. Continue to cook, turning and basting, until the chicken is cooked through and has a beautiful, charred finish (internal temperature should be 165°F or 74°C).

* Serve: Remove the chicken from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes. Serve hot with steamed rice and a dipping sauce made of soy sauce, calamansi, and a drizzle of the reserved annatto oil.

By the way, wrapping this chicken inasal in pandan leaf becomes Chicken Pandan of Malaysia.