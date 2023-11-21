Chicken McDo gets bigger, juicier, crispier

McDonalds Philippines, as a brand, continuously listens to their customers, and whenever they say a bigger and better Chicken McDo, it surely is!

Isabel Leyeza, Corporate Communications Manager of McDo Philippines, emphasized the new and improved Chicken McDo, recognizing Filipinos' love for chicken. The McDo brand has elevated its product, ensuring Filipinos continue to enjoy the delicious Chicken McDo.

“Ang bagong Chicken McDo is now better. We now have a bigger cut of the chicken, it means generous ang portion ang makukuha ng mga customers,” Leyeza said.

McDonald’s Philippines takes their chicken seriously and are proud to share the improvements made with Chicken McDo. The tagline "Much malaki, much juicier, and much crispier" reflects the bigger cuts, making more generous portions with even crispier skin.

Even Vice Ganda, the new endorser of the Chicken McDo, gives her seal of approval for their Chicken McDo.

Symon Siman, the Brand Manager, highlighted that at McDonald's, they take their passion for chicken seriously, working diligently to enhance every bite.

McDonald’s Philippines is immensely proud and excited to share their new and improved Chicken McDo – now bigger and better.

“The fact that we are a fried chicken country, we want Filipinos who are fans of fried chicken to have McDonald's as their top-of-mind brand whenever they crave fried chicken. There's no better way for us to share the better Chicken McDo experience than by tasting the improved Chicken McDo,” Siman said.

Take your chicken cravings to the next level, foodies, and devoted fried chicken enthusiasts. Sink your teeth into the all-new “much malaki, much juicier, and much crispier Chicken McDo” when you dine in or take out at any McDonald’s restaurant nationwide or even order online via McDo App. AJA