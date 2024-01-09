Concern with Mites

Dust mites are microscopic creatures. You can’t see them through your naked eyes – as they are much smaller than 1⁄70 of an inch. They live well in warm, dark, moist places — where the temperatures are 68° to 84°F and the humidity levels are at 75 to 80 percent. That’s why your room where the sunlight can’t reach is such a luxury for these mites. They also like to live in beddings because that is where they find their biggest meals: they find your sloughed-off human skin so yummy. Moreover, if your bedding is made of polyester, it is a haven for them because it traps moisture from perspiration.

If you look at them under the microscope, they appear sightless and look like spiders.

And while they’re resting, they are resistant to poisons, so your insecticides are worthless if you hurl them at these “mity” creatures.

Whoo… we run out of space now as there are still a lot of things to talk about your issue. Let me handle this in my next column. Until then!

