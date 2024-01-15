Concern with mites (Part 2)

1. Direct sunlight kills dust mites.

Hang your beddings where direct sunlight is possible. If only you can hang your bedroom where the sun passes through, that would be an excellent move. But remember that allergens from the outdoors can also collect on your beddings. So, don’t forget to dust them off when you get them back.

2. Dust mites die when the humidity falls.

Watch out when the humidity falls below 40 to 50 percent. So, use a dehumidifier if you can, when the weather is humid.

3. Wash bed linens once a week in hot water.

Make it sure that the water temperature is 130°F or higher— if you want to kill mites. You can also use chlorine after every use.

4. Steam-clean your carpets.

This could help lessen the dust mite population and prevents its population growth. This is backed up by a study in Glasgow, Scotland, where there was a whopping 87 percent drop in the concentration of dust mites per gram of dust after carpets were steam-cleaned.