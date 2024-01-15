Concern with mites (Part 2)

(Foreword: This is the continuation of our response to Jo Jo of Kapalong on his concerns with mites.)
Dear Jo Jo of Kapalong,
Now, let’s get head on with your mite problem. Remember that it’s the feces and the body parts of the dust mites that give you the allergies. So, if you simply kill them, this won’t remove the allergens. Of course, if you reduce their number, that will be a great help. In order for you to reduce them, you have to make changes in your daily life and cleaning routines.
1. Direct sunlight kills dust mites.
Hang your beddings where direct sunlight is possible. If only you can hang your bedroom where the sun passes through, that would be an excellent move. But remember that allergens from the outdoors can also collect on your beddings. So, don’t forget to dust them off when you get them back.
2. Dust mites die when the humidity falls.
Watch out when the humidity falls below 40 to 50 percent. So, use a dehumidifier if you can, when the weather is humid.
3. Wash bed linens once a week in hot water.
Make it sure that the water temperature is 130°F or higher— if you want to kill mites. You can also use chlorine after every use.
4. Steam-clean your carpets.
This could help lessen the dust mite population and prevents its population growth. This is backed up by a study in Glasgow, Scotland, where there was a whopping 87 percent drop in the concentration of dust mites per gram of dust after carpets were steam-cleaned.
Whoo (for the second time)! Since we’re running out of space again, let me continue this tale in my next issue. Until then!
Dr. Fritz
(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist and surgeon and a clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar-Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com. If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)