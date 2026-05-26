Concerned about waking up and out of breath

Dear Dr. Fritz,

Good day. This concerns me a lot lately. I have awaken up around midnight and at dawn for about more than a week now, and I feel I am out of breath. What are the possibilities of my condition?

Thanks for your help. God bless.

FR etsy etsy

Dear FR etsy etsy,

I am sorry to hear you are experiencing this. Waking up suddenly feeling out of breath at night is such a concerning symptom and should not be taken lightly.

It is very critical that you seek an in-person evaluation from a doctor or other qualified healthcare provider as soon as possible, especially since this has been happening for more than a week. They are the only ones who can properly diagnose your condition.

However, based on your description — waking up at night feeling breathless (midnight

and dawn), and this happening for over a week — here are some of the possible medical

conditions that could cause these symptoms.

This symptom, particularly when it occurs at night, is medically known as Paroxysmal

Nocturnal Dyspnea (PND).

1. Heart Conditions

Heart-related issues are a primary concern when PND is reported.

a. Congestive Heart Failure (CHF): If the heart is not pumping efficiently, fluid can back up

into the lungs (pulmonary edema). When you lie down, this fluid is redistributed, which

can make you feel breathless and cause you to wake up gasping for air.

b. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD): Reduced blood flow to the heart muscle can sometimes

manifest as breathing difficulties, especially with exertion or when lying flat.

2. Lung conditions

Respiratory issues are another common cause.

a. Asthma: Nocturnal asthma is common. Inflammation and tightening of the airways can

worsen in the early morning hours, leading to coughing, wheezing, and breathlessness.

b. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Conditions like emphysema and

chronic bronchitis can make breathing difficult, and symptoms can intensify at night.

c. Sleep Apnea: This condition causes breathing to repeatedly stop and start during sleep.

you may wake up feeling out of breath because your body is reacting to a lack of oxygen.

3. Other medical conditions

a. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): Severe acid reflux can sometimes cause the acid to be aspirated (inhaled) into the airways, leading to coughing and a sensation of breathlessness, often worse when lying down.

b. Anxiety/Panic Attacks: These can cause a sudden feeling of being unable to breathe, often accompanied by a rapid heartbeat and sense of impending doom. If it is happening around midnight or dawn, it could be a nocturnal panic attack.

Because difficulty breathing can be a sign of a serious, life-threatening condition, do not delay seeking medical advice. And until you see your physician, try to sleep elevated (using several pillows or a wedge) instead of lying flat. This may help ease the nocturnal breathlessness.

Please take this seriously and seek medical care today. Your symptoms of waking up breathless

require a professional diagnosis. Your delay may cost your life.

Dr. Fritz

(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist, surgeon, and clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz”. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar-Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com . If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)