Dark patches on skin

Dear Dr. Fritz,

Please call me Mugshot. I have a problem with my skin. I am getting dark patches, especially on my nape. It is embarrassing me. I don’t understand why this is happening. I hope you can tell me why.

Thanks and God bless.

Mugshot 11

Dear Mugshot 11,

I understand that those dark patches on your nape are not good to look at. But, if you will just ask me about your dark patches, I am sorry, I cannot really tell you exactly what it is that you are suffering right now. It is hard to imagine your dark patches.

Skin conditions are best diagnosed when they are actually seen and examined personally. But, I can tell you some conditions that may be related to what may be hounding you right now.

Here’s my list:

1. Diabetes Mellitus

One of the overlooked signs that you are struggling with high glucose levels is the development of acanthosis nigricans, or the dark patches on the skin. They may be seen on

your nape, armpits, groin area, and under the breasts. Remember that when insulin levels are persistently high, this can overstimulate both melanocytes and keratinocytes, which would lead to increased production of melanin and keratin, resulting in thick, dark, velvety patches of skin, which is called acanthosis nigricans.

2. Genetics

If your family has a history of hyperpigmentation or dermatitis, you may be more likely to develop age spots or dark spots.

3. Cancer

This happens if you have melanoma, which is usually brown or black.

But whatever it is that you are suffering right now, it is best that you see your physician as soon as possible, so that you will be properly treated.

Good luck!

Dr. Fritz

(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist, surgeon, and clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint

with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz.” For your questions, you may

send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar- Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com . If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot

answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)