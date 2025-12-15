Davao Jaycee Senate honors Lead Awardees

The Leaders and Achievers of Davao (Lead), a flagship project of the Davao Jaycee Senate Inc., successfully held its 2025 Awarding Ceremony last November 21 at Seda Hotel. The event gathered past honorees, institutional partners, and civic leaders, including esteemed Davao Jaycees Members, in a celebration of leadership, service, and community impact.
The highlight of the evening was the recognition and awarding of this year’s five Lead Honorees, whose exemplary achievements reflect the program’s theme, “Honoring Excellence, Inspiring Progress.”
This year’s awardees are the following:
Carmaela B. Alcantara, Crystal Seas Inc. – Social Entrepreneurship and Cultural Empowerment
Eduardo A. Bangayan, Davao City Water District – Public Service and Business Excellence
Sheila O. Inid, Department of Education-Davao City Division – Inclusive Education and Advocacy
Antonio Ferdinand Y. Marañon, Sagrex, Inc – Agribusiness and Sustainable Development
Dr. Anthony C. Sales, Help Davao Network – Science, Innovation, and Environmental Leadership
“Each honoree was celebrated for their outstanding leadership, integrity, and contributions that uplift their communities and professions”, said Jason C. Magnaye, 2025 President, Davao Jaycee Senate.
“The ceremony also reaffirmed the core objective of the Lead program, which is to create a virtuous cycle of men and women who commit themselves to making Davao City a better place to live and work”, Magnaye added.
This year’s Lead Awards was co-presented by the Mindanao Development Authority, Aboitiz Power Corporation, CitiHardware, Therma South, Inc., Aboitiz Infracapital, and Davao Light and Power Company. PR