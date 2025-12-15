Davao Jaycee Senate honors Lead Awardees

This year’s awardees are the following:

Carmaela B. Alcantara, Crystal Seas Inc. – Social Entrepreneurship and Cultural Empowerment

Eduardo A. Bangayan, Davao City Water District – Public Service and Business Excellence

Sheila O. Inid, Department of Education-Davao City Division – Inclusive Education and Advocacy

Antonio Ferdinand Y. Marañon, Sagrex, Inc – Agribusiness and Sustainable Development

Dr. Anthony C. Sales, Help Davao Network – Science, Innovation, and Environmental Leadership

“Each honoree was celebrated for their outstanding leadership, integrity, and contributions that uplift their communities and professions”, said Jason C. Magnaye, 2025 President, Davao Jaycee Senate.

“The ceremony also reaffirmed the core objective of the Lead program, which is to create a virtuous cycle of men and women who commit themselves to making Davao City a better place to live and work”, Magnaye added.

This year’s Lead Awards was co-presented by the Mindanao Development Authority, Aboitiz Power Corporation, CitiHardware, Therma South, Inc., Aboitiz Infracapital, and Davao Light and Power Company. PR